BLACKFOOT — Jessy Banner is new to the business world, but she plans on using her organizational skills honed through the years to help in her new position as the executive director of the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce.
Banner was announced as the new director last week. She was hired as the chamber’s office assistant in October and has been doing double duty since December, and she plans on staying in the dual role for now.
Banner grew up in the Blackfoot area, graduating from Snake River High School in 2007. She and her husband moved to Battle Mountain, Nev., and lived there for 12 years where he worked in mining for Newmont. They moved back to Blackfoot last April, where she’s been a stay-at-home mother along with dabbling in substitute teaching in Nevada and Idaho.
The couple has two sons, ages 11 and 9.
“I’ve always been a very organized person, a very structured person,” Banner said. “I plan to bring that part of me to my role with the chamber.”
She admits there will be a lot for her to learn in this position, but she is excited to grow her experience with this job.
“I’m excited for the contacts I’ll be making,” Banner said. “This community is so great, and I’ll get to work for an amazing board of directors.”
The Blackfoot chamber has 174 members, mostly in Blackfoot with a few in the Idaho Falls and Pocatello areas.
Banner said one of the things she’ll be focusing on will be updating member packets to make sure businesses have the most current, up-to-date information available, along with staying on top of planning future events.
“That’s when my organizational skills will come in,” she added. “I want to build relationships with the current members while growing new relationships for new memberships.”
Another focus will be on social media to help market businesses. The Blackfoot chamber has around 2,000 followers on Facebook and 550 contacts on its email list.
“It’s going to be a great way to get to know Blackfoot again,” Banner said. “I want people to come to me with any concerns they may have.”
She sees a growing relationship with legislators in the state capital, and said she wants to ensure that businesses are making their voices heard in Boise.
She says each chamber board member will be visiting chamber members personally to see if there are any concerns that need to be addressed.
Banner is excited by the thought of a new chamber website to be unveiled next month, providing more information on such items as real estate and auto dealerships, among others.