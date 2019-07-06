BLACKFOOT — First, we must learn about John C. Millick.
He was born in Janesville, Wis., and as a young man came West where he settled in Blackfoot for the rest of his life. The 1890-1990 Bingham County History Books tell us, ”He was born in Janesville, Wisconsin, and upon arriving in Blackfoot almost immediately, he became involved in the affairs of the new community. By the early 1890s he had become a leading citizen in real estate, financing and public affairs in the Blackfoot area. He had considerable real estate holdings in Blackfoot and Pocatello, and he loaned money on real estate, mortgages and other ventures.”
Millick purchased a block in the Shilling Addition of Blackfoot from Robert H. and Agnes Hopkins, by Warranty Deed April 6, 1896. This was part of the property that had originally belonged to Watson N. Shilling, who had received a patent on it in 1882, from the U.S. government. Shortly thereafter, he built a beautiful brownstone house on the corner of North Shilling Avenue and East Pacific Street. It was the first dwelling on this block. When he bought it there was a barn on the side of the block.
The home was long known as “the Millick home,” and was one of the oldest of the well built homes in the 1890s. Mr. Millick always built well, and his example was an inspiration to others. The brownstone was hauled from a quarry on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation and was something of an innovation in Blackfoot. A few other homes were built of this brownstone, but before they could all be completed the Indian agent at Fort Hall, issued an order forbidding removal of the rock from the reservation, so they had to be finished in other materials.
The U.S. Department of the Interior on their National Register of Historic Places describes the Shilling Avenue Historic District: “The Shilling Avenue district was one of the earliest residential areas in Blackfoot, and it became from the beginning a fashionable place to live. The town’s finest examples of residential architecture were built there during Blackfoot’s early development as a railroad and government town. By the 1930s, the district existed essentially as seeing it today, having gained a streetscape of houses representative of Italianate, Queen Anne, Colonial Revival, bungalow, Prairie, and English styles as they were used in southeast Idaho towns. The Prairie style, a style more popular in southeast Idaho than in other area of the state, is particularly well represented in the district. Within close proximity three churches, the court house, and two schools were built to make a core of service buildings that became a government and institutional center with adjacent residential development. This kind of informal planning is typical of towns that grew up at the turn of the century and it often had similarly cohesive results.”
After several years in the brownstone, he built a larger, more luxurious home of dark-colored brick where he lived the rest of his life. About the time he was building this home, he was married to Gertrude Elizabeth Clegg, presumably around Ogden. She was a pioneer club woman and a society matron of Blackfoot. She was also active in the LDS Church and loved to teach the girls in the community the rudiments of etiquette, this is to act or behave as refined and cultured young ladies. The Millicks were active socially and entertained a good deal in their home. They participated in formal gatherings and Mr. Millick was very handsome in his tuxedo.
For many years, Mr. Millick was connected with the public school system, as a member of the school board, and took part in local politics. In the city election of March 6, 1905, Mr. Millick, opposed the opening of Pacific Street because it would make taxes higher, and he felt that the saloon keepers, of which Blackfoot had more than its share, were not as much a financial support to the city as they should be. After many arguments and considerable time the street was opened.
Perhaps one of the best-known ventures of Mr. Millick was his interest in the beginnings of the new Blackfoot City Bank that opened here. He had connections with the Eccles and Brownings of Ogden, Utah, and when the bank was opened in July 1917, Mr. Millick was listed as one of the principal stockholders. Other stockholders of the bank were S.S. Eccles, M.S. Eccles, James Duckworth, Peter G. Johnston, J.W. Jones, J.O. Morgan, Louis Felt, and C.V. Fisher. The bank later became known as the First Security Bank of Idaho, National Association.
Mrs. Millick died at her home in Blackfoot, following a short illness of typhoid fever. Mr. Millick died in May 1942, in an Ogden, Utah, hospital, of complications incident to the age of 89 years. Both Mr. and Mrs. Millick are buried in the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot. Their children: Genevieve Browning, Mrs. Floyd Barlow (Margaret) of Abilene, Texas, and Mrs. Gamwell, who died before Mr. Millick. There were three grandchildren: John-born August 4, 1852 in Janesville, WI. Died — May 3, 1942, Ogden, Utah. Gertrude — Born May 11, 1878 near Ogden, Utah. Died November 3, 1934, Blackfoot, ID.
Description of both Millick Homes from the Idaho State Archive:
122 NORTH SHILLING — The brownstone Queen Anne house was built for John Millick in 1897. It is ell-shaped with pedimented entry porch supported by turned columns at the intersection. There are polygonal bays at left and right, decorative shingle and wooden ornament in gables and dormers; there are two exterior chimneys of local stone.
121 NORTH SHILLING — Second Millick home is a “prairie-style-bungalow” with a low hipped roof, massive interior chimneys, broad eves and a deep front porch supported on square pillars. The structure is faced with red brick as high as window level, and stucco to the eves. It was build in 1919 by builder D.A. Jenkins and bought by John Millick.