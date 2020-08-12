BLACKFOOT – Local officials and policy makers joined together via Zoom Monday morning to discuss the future of the Eastern Idaho Regional Wastewater Association (EIRWWA) and what to do with the waste plant facilities in Ammon.
Area mayors joining in on the meeting included Stacy Pascoe of Shelley along with city council members, and county commissioners from Bonneville and Bingham counties to discuss future plans relating to either privatizing the wastewater system in Ammon, or at least developing a district that works independently from the county and city officials.
The group picked up where they had left off in the past, discussing whether they should begin the process of Request for Proposal (RFP), which is the beginning of exploring the options of privatization.
Pascoe said he does not feel that stepping straight into the private sector is the right choice for them and made it a point to explain that if they allow a private company to take over operations and purchase the facility, if something happens to the private company, it becomes the city or county’s responsibility to resume operations.
That statement made waves among the different policy makers in attendance, but Pascoe’s statement was upheld by Scott Hall, who is the attorney for the City of Ammon, when he explained that based on the legal points around this, he would recommend a district be formed first if they decide to go forward in privatizing.
Jeff Kelley of Shelley stated that he feels it is important based on this information that they go forward with developing and establishing a district before they take any action regarding privatization, whether if one is in favor or opposed. Kelley went on to explain that he feels that their original end date of May 1, 2021, is still a realistic target, and personally would like to see a decision made before then.
After Kelley spoke about his concerns, Hall explained the process necessary for them to go forward, regardless of the situation. Hall said an RFP will be necessary if they ever want to explore the option of privatization because it is the only legal way for them to sell government owned land and facilities. He added that the first focus, in his opinion, should be the establishment of the district, and revisit the idea about privatizing at a later date.
Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti ran with Hall’s input and expressed that he would take the information gained from the meeting to his council for an agreement. Pascoe made one more comment concerning the idea of privatizing the wastewater plant.
“Ammon went with three private companies for garbage collection because they were tired of Idaho Falls controlling their growth,” Pascoe said. “Don’t you think that is a possibility of a private company as well? If they don’t want us to grow, they won’t grow the plant.”
Coletti disagreed with Pascoe, expressing that he feels that any company wanting to take over the wastewater facility would have to be willing to expand the plant. The two could not reach agreement on this point of contention.
Bingham County Commissioner Mark Bair said he has a different view than most.
“Bingham County is a little unique in this conversation,” Bair said. “We do not have a large volume of residents in the area besides Shelley.” He believes in the need for a district as well as getting some bids on what it would cost to have a formal RFP drafted by an engineering firm. He stated that he would like to know what the costs would be before making any decision.
The meeting concluded with the decision to collect the data needed before making a decision, but plans for the meeting on Aug. 20 are to decide on the formation of the district.