ABERDEEN – Dusty Whited, Bingham County Public Works director, addressed the county commissioners regarding a potential joint project at Sportsman’s Park in Aberdeen. The Bureau of Reclamation and Bingham County have managed and maintained Sportsman’s Park together and are planning some overhauls.
BOR asked the county to demolish the current restrooms so new ones could be installed. Whited yielded responding until talking with Scott Reese and the commissioners. Although Reese was not in attendance for the meeting, Whited said he will be in contact with him so they are on the same page. Commissioner Whitney Manwaring said he does not see an issue with doing the joint efforts with BOR as long as everyone is brought into the know.
Whited stated that he will be recommending that they have both an electrician and a plumber onsite when they begin the demolition and reconstruction of the facilities so if any issues arise, they have experts readily available.
Sportsman’s Park is a favored camping and boating location in the area with boat ramp access to the American Falls Reservoir just a few miles outside of Aberdeen.