When I first saw the trailer for the movie "JoJo Rabbit," I thought that it would be worth a watch and that it could actually make a two-hour trip a fun adventure because who doesn't like a good funny movie?
The farther along into the movie I got, the less I seemed to be enjoying the film, which was themed as a humorous trip through Nazi Germany where a lonely young boy, JoJo Beltzer, had to resort to an imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler, to get by in his loneliness.
Sorry, but there is nothing funny about Adolf Hitler and Nazism, not even in this day and age, when Nazi Germany is a thing of the past, many years after the end of the Nazi regime.
The movie has its finer points. Scarlett Johannson was terrific and parlayed the role into an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress, but for me the rest of the movie fell short of the accolades that it received from the various Hollywood factions.
The movie starts off innocently enough, until JoJo finds a young Jewish girl that his mother had been hiding. That is when his conscience begins to play games with him. Should he or should he not turn in his own mother for harboring a Jewish girl at the height of Nazism in Germany?
The conflict that took place in his own mind showed just how dangerous the thought process can be when something like this plays itself out in a young person's mind.
While the movie was probably not nearly as poor of an effort as I am making it out to be, it just wasn't my kind of humor and I actually find movies that try to make political statements and to me, this was a movie that, although satirical, was promoting Nazism.
The plot was there, although not totally grand, the acting was above par and the directing could have been called as better than average.
The problem is, none of those things was good enough to carry the film, with the exception of Scarlett Johannson, who was simply superb.
On a scale of 1-5, I would only give this movie a 2 and felt that it could have been so much better.
