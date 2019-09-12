FIRTH – Firth city council members named Brandon Jolley as the town's new mayor Wednesday night. He will complete the remaining two years of the term of the late Vincent Winn Larson, who passed away last week.
Because Jolley was a council member, his position is now vacant. It will be filled by a citizen of Firth recommended by the council members. They will choose the new council member during their next regular meeting Oct. 9 at 6:45 p.m. in City Hall.
Council members Shirley Bame and Stuart Portela have filed to run for reelection. No one has filed against them. If a person is interested in serving in either of these positions, he or she can file as write-in candidate until Sept. 20.
The council approved ordinance 513 dealing with animals in the city limits. Livestock -- be they horses, mules, hogs, cattle, chickens, etc. -- cannot be raised in the city limits.
The budget for fiscal year 2020 was approved after waiving all required readings. The fiscal year is from Oct. 1, 2019, through Sept. 30, 2020.
The total estimated expenditures for the city are $4,282,957. This includes $3,500,000 for state or federal grants or loans.
Estimated total revenues equal $3,903,957 with an estimated cash carryover of $380,000. The estimated total revenue equals the estimated expenditures at $4,282,957.
Council members approved a proclamation designating Sept. 17-Sept. 23 as Constitution Week in the city. Sept. 17 is the 232nd anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.
Most of Wednesday's council meeting included a discussion of the potential of increased flow from the Basalt sewer system into the Firth sewer system. Voters approved a mechanical sewage treatment plant to be built in Firth. This plant is still in the development stage.
With the establishment of more accurate flow rates from Basalt meters, the potential of increased flows into Firth made for a lively discussion.
Dave Noel of Forsgren Associates, Inc., suggested three possible scenarios to capture seasonal high flows from Basalt: option one, ignore it and hope it goes away; option two, put in an equalization basin and clarifier to capture 10 weeks of high optional flows up front, adding an additional process basin, the recommended option; option three, make the sewage plant in Firth bigger, big enough to handle flows. “This would be the most expensive option,” Noel said.
Regarding funding, Ted Hendricks of the East Central Idaho Planning and Development Association (ECIPDA) said, “Once everyone agrees what the scope is, then we go after the money. The bonds have not yet been issued. If more money is necessary, just sell more bonds.
“Bonds are sold at the end of the project when we know all of the costs,” Hendricks said.
A letter asking for a meeting between representatives of Firth and Basalt funding agencies and the DEQ will be sent to these parties.
Bids for building this mechanical sewage plant in Firth are anticipated to go out sometime this winter, with construction to begin in 2020.
The city has received grants and funding for this project from the Rural Development Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers. The City of Basalt has received funding from the Department of Environment Quality (DEQ).