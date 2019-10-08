BLACKFOOT — Isabelle Jolley, 19, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent Monday in 7th District Court to charges of attempted murder and burglary. Her pretrial conference was scheduled for Jan. 3 and jury trial for Jan. 28.
Jolley is accused of entering the home of Andrew Young of Blackfoot on Aug. 29 and attempting to shoot him.
According to court records, Jolley told police she went to Young’s home west of Blackfoot with the intention of killing him or herself. She said she pulled the trigger of the handgun she carried, but it misfired.
Young told police he was watching television in his bedroom when he heard a noise in the hallway and looked up to see someone he believed to be a woman pointing a handgun at him. He said the gun misfired and he knocked it from his assailant’s hand, picking it up and following her as she fled. He said he climbed an embankment by his house and saw her getting into a car and fired seven or eight shots at the car as it left the scene.
According to court records, Young told police he believed his assailant to be Jolley or her mother, and Jolley was identified when she was treated at Bingham Memorial Hospital for a gunshot wound.
Following plea arraignment Monday, Jolley was remanded to the custody of the Bingham County Sheriff in lieu of $200,000 bail.
Young has been charged with aggravated assault and firing a deadly weapon at an occupied vehicle.