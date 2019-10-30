FIRTH – Jaxon Jolley was just two months into his third grade school year when he and his family received the news. It wasn’t good news, in fact, it was about as bad as a young third-grader could ever hear.
Jolley was informed by his doctors that he had been diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a very aggressive form of cancer that affects the bones. That was in November and that also signaled the start of his therapy to fight this disease, and fight Jaxon has.
The son of Luke and Amber Park Jolley, Jaxon is a fighter and he was ready to battle this terrible disease from day one.
The doctors at Primary Children’s Hospital were in the fight with Jaxon as they started his treatment and began the search for a donor of bone marrow so that they could do a transplant.
And so began the journey of Jaxon Jolley, as he began the task of getting treatment and getting better.
As word spread about Jaxon, the people of the little town of Firth gathered around and offered everything they could to help Jaxon along his journey and his fight. And Jaxon is a fighter, you can see it in his eyes and hear it in his voice. He was going to beat this thing that had momentarily derailed him from his goals at an early age.
He continued to study and kept up his grades and now, although he hasn’t been to his third grade class and has started his fourth grade studies as well, he finds himself pretty much on par with his fellow students.
“Jaxon’s teachers have been amazing,” Amber Park Jolley said. “They have been sending him his assignments and the time that he has spent at Primary Children’s Hospital has been put to good use. Jaxon is pretty much on par with the rest of those students, maybe a little bit behind in math, but nothing that he can’t handle.”
Jaxon has also been making new friends, including the Nuclear Conference volleyball champions, the Firth Lady Cougars, who had a special evening for him on Tuesday, where he got to meet all the girls and make some of the high school boys jealous as they gave him a big group hug. Jaxon was all smiles after that.
There have been fundraisers in Jaxon’s name, including Jump4Jaxon, conducted by the volleyball team, where they counted the number of jumps in two consecutive conference matches where pledges were obtained and collected by the players. Those girls raised over $2,000 for Jaxon to help offset some of the costs of traveling back and forth to the hospital. That donation brought tears to Amber Jolley’s eyes as she commented on the charitable nature of the Firth community.
“I just can’t be more blessed than this, that these people who don’t even know Jaxon would do something this wonderful to help us out,” Amber Jolley said. “It just goes to show you how wonderful these people are.”
The really good news is that Jaxon’s doctors found a donor for him and in July, Jaxon’s brother Zack became the bone marrow donor that Jaxon needed so desperately.
Now that that portion of the journey has been completed, Jaxon can get back to being who he is, a very courageous and strong young boy who is set on beating this terrible disease. Fellow classmates and schoolmates of Jaxon have also been active in their fundraisers for his cause. The first through fourth graders held a jumping jacks drill where they gathered pledges for him and each one did 100 jumping jacks in his honor. That wasn’t all, the fifth and sixth graders did jump rope drills and they collected pledges and did 500 jump ropes for him. The seventh and eighth graders, not to be outdone, did 1,000 jump ropes and collected money to help out Jaxon and his family.
Jaxon is not out of the woods just yet, but the future is looking much better and he is stronger as he moves forward on this journey. There are still many more trips back and forth from Primary Children’s Hospital ahead for Jaxon and his family, but he can now see the light at the end of the tunnel. He expects to be able to join in with his class at school sometime in March.