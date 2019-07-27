BLACKFOOT — Dale and Becky Wall of Blackfoot announce the graduation of their son, Joshua, from Walden University in Minneapolis, MN.
Josh graduated in May with a PhD in nursing education. His research examined how patient death impacts transport nurses.
Josh currently works as a full-time flight nurse for AirMed at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. He is also a faculty member at the College of Nursing at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
In his spare time, Josh volunteers as the president of the Air and Surface Transport Nurses Association (ASTNA), an international organization representing transport nurses providing care to critically ill and injured patients in helicopters, airplanes, and transport vehicles.
Josh graduated from Blackfoot High School in 2000 where he obtained his CNA after taking a class then taught by Rhonda Burrup. Josh said that Mrs. Burrup encouraged him to become a nurse. Josh received his bachelor’s degree in nursing from the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. He then received his master’s degree and his PhD while working full-time at AirMed.