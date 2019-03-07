BLACKFOOT – Six people accused of committing felony crimes in Bingham County appeared Thursday before Seventh District Magistrate Judge James H. Barrett Jr. for preliminary hearings.
Zachary Tyler Allen, 21, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of forgery and was bound over to District Court to enter a plea before Seventh District Judge Darren Simpson on March 25.
At the request of his attorney, Justin Oleson, a preliminary hearing for Benjamin Mark Briscoe, 48, on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs was rescheduled for March 21. Oleson said state’s witnesses were unavailable to testify.
A preliminary hearing for Jared Hammond Hunt, 22, on charges of fleeing or attempting to flee an officer and aggravated battery was rescheduled to March 28.
Marian Seneca Hunter, 37, waived a preliminary hearing on charges of possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She is scheduled to appear before Judge Simpson for plea arraignment on March 25. Her bond was reduced to $2,500.
Jeroldine Alyssia Justsesen, 29, waived preliminary hearing on a charge possession of a controlled substance and was bound over to District Court to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on March 25.
Rebecca Dawn Isaacs, 39, waived preliminary hearing on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was bound over to District Court to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on March 25.
No addresses were available for the defendants.