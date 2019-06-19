BLACKFOOT – An Iona man charged with attempted strangulation in 2018 appeared before 7th District Judge Darren Simpson Monday for sentencing but had his case continued.
Shawn Curtis Biggs, 51, was one of 24 defendants scheduled to appear before Simpson on various charges, seven of them for arraignment on felony charges, four for sentencing and the others for probation violations or probation review.
According to court records, Biggs was originally charged in 2018 with attempted strangulation, domestic violence, and being a persistent violator. He pleaded guilty Monday to domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury, and the judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation, with sentencing scheduled for July 29 at 4:30 p.m.
According to court records, Biggs was arraigned on the original charges on July 6, 2018. He entered an innocent plea and was released to pretrial services, but failed to report. A warrant was issued for his arrest with bond of $100,000. He was arrested in New Mexico in March, returned to Idaho, and has been in the Bingham County Jail since.
Joshua James Olson, 31, Idaho Falls, was sentenced to prison for two years fixed and three years indeterminate after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine and assessed fines, court costs and fees. Judge Simpson suspended the prison sentence and placed Olson on probation for four years.
Tiffany Marie Eison, 26, Idaho Falls, was sentenced to prison for three years fixed and four years indeterminate after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine in a plea agreement with the state that resulted in dismissal of a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia and a recommendation that the judge retain jurisdiction with the possibility of probation. After sentencing Eison, Simpson retained jurisdiction for 365 days. He ordered her to pay $1,985.50 in fines, court costs and restitution for public defender fees and gave her credit for 80 days already served in the county jail.
Cody Duane Garner, 40, Idaho Falls, charged with burglary and grand theft in one case, possession of a controlled substance and being a persistent violator in another, had his sentencing continued to Aug. 5. According to the court file, Garner is accused of breaking into a supply trailer at Pratt Lumber in May and stealing pistons, a truck radiator, and aluminum.