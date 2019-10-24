BLACKFOOT – Two defendants with out-of-state addresses who appeared Thursday before Magistrate Judge James Barrett had their requests to be released without bail pending further proceedings denied.
Their public defender, Jeffrey Kunz, told the court that Terry Allen Shelton and Pamela Rae Smith were both requesting release without bail, Shelton on his own recognizance and Smith on her own recognizance to pretrial services.
Shelton, 42, from Greensboro, N.C., is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor driving without privileges and inattentive driving. He waived his preliminary hearing and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson on Nov. 7.
Kunz said Shelton was passing through Idaho on his way to California to visit his son before proceeding to North Dakota where he has a job and a brother waiting when he was arrested. He said the defendant is intent on getting his problems with the law straightened out and says he will return to Idaho for scheduled court appearances.
Deputy Prosecutor Jason Chandler objected, saying trafficking drugs is a serious charge. Combined with the fact Shelton has pending charges in other states, that’s incentive for him not to return for trial, Chandler said. “He has charges all over the place.”
Barrett not only denied an OR release for Shelton, he declined to set bail, and the defendant was remanded to custody.
Smith, 42, whose address is listed as Ogden, Utah, is charged with issuing an insufficient funds check and grand theft, and the enhancement charge of being a persistent violator. Her preliminary hearing was continued to Nov. 7 while Kunz works out a plea agreement with the prosecutor.
Kunz said she was requesting to be released to pretrial services because she has a place to live locally and has a job. Chandler objected to Smith’s release also, saying she has a history of committing the same crimes, and the state’s fear is that she will continue those activities if she’s free.
Barrett denied an OR release but reduced bail for Smith from $40,000 to $20,000 and she was remanded to custody.
In other court business, preliminary hearing for Colin Nicholas Austin, 26, Blackfoot, was canceled when his public defender Manuel Murdoch said a plea agreement with the prosecutor will reduce the charge of attempted strangulation against him to misdemeanor battery and he plans to plead guilty. The victim of the battery asked the court to dismiss the no-contact order that’s in place, but Barrett declined, saying he’s not comfortable doing that at this stage. He did agree to allow telephone contact, and Austin was continued free on $2,500 surety bond. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 4.
Tia P. Waterhouse, 20, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on the charge of fleeing or attempting to elude police, battery on an officer, and injury to the jail. Her public defender Manuel Murdoch said a plea bargain is in place that will dismiss all but the fleeing charge. She was remanded to custody and is scheduled to enter a plea before District Judge Stevan Thompson on Nov. 7.
Joseph David Richard, 42, Blackfoot, appeared for a status conference on the charge of attempted strangulation, and his preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 7. A no-contact order was modified to allow telephone contact.
Crystal Dawn Anderson, 23, Shelley, failed to appear for a preliminary hearing on possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of unlawful entry and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her public defender Manuel Murdoch said her non-appearance could be due to confusion, since she was released on Tuesday to pretrial services.
Judge Barrett said he would give her until 4 p.m. to appear before issuing a warrant with bail of $50,000. “Release to pretrial services is a privilege, not a right,” he said. “I don’t believe in confusion. Defendants have to follow through.”
Joel Jodylee McDonald Jr., 43, made his initial appearance on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or other intoxicating substance. Public defender Nathan Rivera was appointed to represent him and he was continued free on his own recognizance with preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 14.