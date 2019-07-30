BLACKFOOT – A 25-year-old Blackfoot man with three felony charges of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol who had been denied admittance to drug court and was looking at prison time caught what may be the luckiest break of his life Monday when he came before a compassionate and common sense judge.
Instead of imposing the five years fixed and five indeterminate he had sentenced Angelo Garcia to, 7th district Judge Darren Simpson said because of how well Garcia has been doing since his most recent DUI, he was suspending imposition of the sentence and placing him on probation for six years.
Howwever, the probation came with a strict set of conditions that include making Garcia responsible to report directly to the judge for a time. “You and I are going to have our personal drug court,” Simpson told him.
Terms from the judge, in addition to those required in the regular probation program, include Garcia’s wearing an interlock device that will prevent him from driving for the entire time he’s on probation, be tested at random twice a week for drug or alcohol use, appear before him every Monday at 9 a.m. for a progress report for the next three months, have a requisite face-to-face meeting with his probation officer at least twice monthly instead of just calling in, serve an additional 30 days of local jail time with work release before Oct. 31, and pay a total of $4,209.50 in fines and fees.
The unusual sentence came about after Garcia was denied admittance to any of the specialty courts Bingham County has that are designed to help substance abusers cope with and overcome the problems or issues suspected of leading to the abuse.
Before Garcia was sentenced, his public defender Jeffrey Kunz asked the court to give him time to re-apply to the specialty courts, saying he believes personnel there are working to staff him again based on how well he’s been doing, including a good full-time job, and refraining from alcohol consumption on his own. “I believe he just needs some structure,” Kunz said, noting that his client’s criminal history is all alcohol-related.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor David Cousin objected to postponing sentencing, saying while he agrees that the defendant needs structure in his life, his first DUI occurred within a two-month period and he had admitted to drinking and driving and not being caught. He said the state recommends a retained jurisdiction sentence of four years fixed and six indeterminate to run concurrent with the sentence he may receive in Bannock County for charges there.
On his own behalf, Garcia said he understands he has an alcohol problem, and has had it for a long time. “But I’m on a totally different path now. I would like a second chance,” he added. He would be going to AA, he said, but didn’t know whether they met other than at night and he works 8:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.
“This is more than a second chance,” Simpson replied, adding that he was in a quandary as to what to do with a defendant who was doing so well but had been denied specialty court, because without it there’s no recourse for someone with Garcia’s charges.
“My concern is you are a threat to society, but I don’t think you need prison right now, although with your history it’s justified.
In the end he decided on the suspended sentence and extra probation requirements.