BLACKFOOT – An 18-year-old California transplant who said he lived on the streets for five years before moving to Idaho to live with a sister received a measure of mercy from the court and prosecutors during Law and Motions Day in Bingham County District Court Monday when he was given a retained jurisdiction sentence instead of hard time in prison for his crimes.
Seventh District Judge Darren Simpson sentenced Angelo David Casio to a term of two years fixed and three indeterminate for fleeing or attempting to elude police. The judge then retained jurisdiction over him for 365 days, after which he could be placed on probation if the Department of Corrections recommends it. A charge of possessing methamphetamine was dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea.
Casio was also assessed a fine, court costs, a $500 public defender fee, and ordered to pay $4,402 in restitution to the owners of two cars he damaged during a high-speed chase with police. He also had his driver’s license suspended for two years.
Casio’s public defender Manuel Murdoch asked for mercy for his client, whom he said had grown up with his existence permeated by a gang culture which — due to his lack of a home — he had no choice but to become part of. Murdoch said Casio left California to try to find a new life with his sister, but is not making progress. “He knows his situation is serious, but he needs help,” the attorney said.
In sentencing Casio, Judge Simpson pointed out the seriousness of his crimes and the tragedy he could have caused as he fled from police at speeds up to 115 mph driving the wrong way in traffic with several different drugs in his system until he finally ended up crashing into two cars.
“You put so many people at risk with your actions,” Simpson told him. “You do things that are beyond your control. You have not had a good life, but you need to learn to deal with that.”
Casio was among 25 defendants who appeared Monday before Judge Simpson, five for sentencing and six to enter pleas.
Marissa Lei Holguin, 25, Blackfoot was sentenced to prison for two years fixed and three indeterminate for fleeing or attempting to elude officers, a charge she pleaded guilty to in a plea agreement that dismissed possession of methamphetamine.
Simpson retained jurisdiction for 365 days, telling Holguin that he believed placing her on probation as her public defender asked would be setting her up for failure and that she needed more structure than straight probation provides. However, the judge said he will reconsider if she is accepted into a specialty court in Bannock County. According to court records, she also was involved in a high speed chase with police, reaching speeds up to 105 mph.
Holquin was assessed more than $4,000 in fines, fees, court costs and restitution, and had her driver’s license suspended for two years.
Richard Tyler Leyba, 34, Blackfoot, was sentenced to prison for two years fixed and three indeterminate and assessed more than $3,500 in fines, fees, and court costs for burglary. Simpson suspended the sentence and placed him on probation for five years.
Joseph Allen Prain, 34, Ammon, was sentenced to prison for five years fixed and six years indeterminate on the charge of delivery of methamphetamine; five years fixed and five indeterminate for grand theft; five years fixed and 10 indeterminate on a second charge of delivery of methamphetamine; and six months in the county jail for resisting and obstructing officers. Simpson said the sentences will be concurrent, but run consecutively to a sentence in Butte County. He retained jurisdiction over Prain for 365 days, and assessed more than $7,000 in fines, court costs, restitution and reimbursement against him.
Eduardo A. Iniguez, 20, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to a charge of aggravated battery. A pretrial conference was scheduled for March 6 and jury trial for March 24. He was continued free on bail.
Conrad Daniel Jarmin, 26, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to possession of methamphetamine. His pretrial conference was set for March 6 and jury trial for March 24 and he was continued free on bail.
Stephen Leon McMurtrey, 40, Shelley, pleaded innocent to second-degree arson. His pretrial conference was set for May 1 and jury trial for May 26. He was continued on release to pretrial services.
Jennifer Tweedy, 31, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Her pretrial conference was set for April 3 and jury trial for April 28. She was continued free on bail.
Terry Allen Shelton, 46, Greensboro, N.C., pleaded guilty to felony possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered, sentencing was scheduled for March 23, and he was remanded to custody
Jacob Jeffrey Degarmo, 33, Shelley, pleaded innocent to possession of methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, unlawful possession of a firearm and being a persistent violator. His pretrial conference was set for April 3 and jury trial for April 28 and he was remanded to custody.