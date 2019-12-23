THOMAS – The legal battle between the Groveland Water and Sewer District has been settled according to a judgment issued by 7th District Judge Darren Simpson, who ruled Friday in favor of GWSD in their case against the City of Blackfoot.
The basis of Judge Simpson’s ruling came down to thee main issues:
- The city’s requirement that potential patrons of GWSD execute a petition for annexation violates Idaho Code.
- The city anticipatorily breached its agreement with GWSD by requiring potential patrons of GWSD to execute a petition for annexation in violation of Idaho Code.
- The city is barred from requiring a petition for annexation to be signed by potential patrons of GWSD as part of its contractual approval of connections to GWSD’s sewer system.
Based upon the ruling from Judge Simpson, the board of trustees for the Snake River School District has approved the final payment for construction of the sewer project in the amount of $83,884.18, to the contractor of the project. The project is officially completed and has been running for the months of November and December and has been connected to the Blackfoot Sewer District and billings for those two months have been sent out to subscribers.
With the final payment, total payments in the amount of $1,677,683.77 have been paid to the contractor.
There were a few issues with the installation of the new sewer system to the high school complex, but those have all been resolved.
There was a pump failure that resulted in the pump being sent back to the manufacturer and a new pump installed in its place.
There were also some issues with the pumps starting up at the right power and that has also been resolved by resetting the startup power and having everything running. There was also an issue with the “grinders” that has also been resolved by upping the start-up power. All of the pumps and grinders have been working as they are supposed to be and the whole system has been running smoothly, officials say.
All future sign-ups will be processed through the GWSD and inquiries concerning hook-ups to the system should go through those offices.
Rumors that have been circulating around concerning payment from GWSD to the City of Blackfoot have been addressed and explained.
The board of trustees made the payment for connection to the Blackfoot Sewer District in the amount of $52,200, such moneys were placed in a separate account by order to be paid when the litigation between GWSD and the city had been rectified. That amount and all subsequent monthly payments to the city will be transferred once the city has signed the court order. That should take place in a few days.
With all systems apparently given a go-ahead for the Snake River School District, the last matter was to check on the old septic system which has been crushed and filled in and is no longer in service or serviceable. The project which began several years ago with planning and developing is now complete and in service and the problems have been resolved, providing sewer service to all of the major buildings on the campus of Snake River High School and the adjoining school buildings and lines are in place for connection with the surrounding area as well.
The signing of the court ruling and the final payment to the contractor should bring the matter to a close and any inquiries or question regarding the system or hook-ups should be directed to the Groveland Water and Sewer District. That includes fees, monthly bills, and anything else involving the new sewer system.