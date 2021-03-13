BLACKFOOT – A highly disputed zone change that was originally recommended for denial by the Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission was approved despite a recommendation from the P&Z placed on the agenda for Thursday to reconsider the county commissioners’ decision.
Previously, when the item was brought to the county commissioners, Whitney Manwaring voted against the zone change, but the vote was 2-1 in favor of providing Donald and Loretta Anderson the zone change from “A” agricultural to “R/A” residential agricultural.
The zone change would allow the Andersons the opportunity to subdivide their nearly 38 acres into one-acre plots. If the zone change would not have passed, the minimum size of each lot under the agricultural zone title would remain at five acres.
The county commissioners reviewed the information from the P&Z meeting, including the 20 different testimonies provided in opposition of the zone change that cited many different reasons as to why the zone change should not be approved.
Arguably the most cited reason was that of going against the comprehensive plan, more notably, the claim that allowing this zone change would be a case of spot zoning. Spot zoning is when there are no other lands in the area that have similar zoning, creating a “spot” in the comprehensive plan that does not meet the conformity of the development map.
The zone change was decided Oct. 7 and upheld after appeal on Oct. 22.
A select few of those who spoke in opposition of the Andersons’ request for zone change included Joel Weaver and Debbie Steele who later submitted legal documents requesting a judicial review from the honorable Darren Simpson. Weaver first submitted the petition for judicial review as a representative for the “Riverton Citizens Group.” Weaver’s request was filed by the required date as a pro se litigant but could not be listed as a representative of the group. Steele also filed as a pro se litigant, listing herself under Weaver’s name as well as the Riverton Citizens Group.
Judge Simpson signed the motion from county Civil Attorney Chase Hendricks with notation that he decided on the subject with prejudice, which means that it is dismissed permanently — no other motions by the plaintiff will be heard.
In the motion, it is noted that is is not considered legal for someone who is not a legal attorney to represent a group and noted that due diligence had been exerted to verify that neither Weaver nor Steele are registered to practice law with the Idaho Bar.
During the transaction of information to the court, Steele provided her Exhibit A that involved signatures from each member that comprised the Riverton Citizens Group. Steele had collected signatures of those who did not want the Andersons to receive a zone change for their property and acknowledged that Steele would be operating as their representative in the process. The court does not recognize a representative of a group that is not a certified attorney in the state of Idaho and in good standing with the bar.
Weaver and Steele alleged wrongdoing by the Bingham County Commissioners who ruled (2-1) in favor of the zone change after the Bingham County Planning and Zoning unanimously denied the zone change. In their statements filed to the court they alleged the following:
“1. The Bingham County Commissioners committed reversible legal error by failing to comply with Idaho Law requiring due notice to Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, Fort Hall, ID.
“2. The Bingham County Commissioners committed reversible legal error by failing to provide the notice and opportunities required by the Idaho Land Use Planning Act.
“3. The Bingham County Commissioners committed reversible legal error by failing to review the proposed zone change in ‘accordance with the policies set forth in the adopted comprehensive plan’ as required by Idaho Code 67-6511(1).
“4. The Bingham County Commissioners committed reversible legal error by failing to comport its Final Order to Bingham County Ordinances.”
Hendricks provided additional information to support the motion for dismissal including documentation that would suggest that Weaver was not part of the group nor was the group registered with the Secretary of State.
Ultimately, the motion to dismiss was ruled on by Judge Simpson, ruling in favor of Bingham County.