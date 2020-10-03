BLACKFOOT — A petition for judicial review has been filed with 7th District Judge Darren B. Simpson involving a former Blackfoot mayor and his family against the City of Blackfoot and the developer of the proposed Camas Street Subdivision Planned Unit Development.
The petitioners include former mayor Robert Scott Reese, Cindy R. Reese, Ronald P. Reese, Karen H. Reese, Thomas Vea James, and Donna D. James. Respondents listed in the petition include the city along with developer Kendall Murdock and his wife Katheryn Joyce Murdock.
The petition was electronically filed Tuesday at 4:28 p.m. Nathan Olsen from the Idaho Falls law firm Petersen Moss Hall and Olsen is representing the petitioners.
The allegations are outlined dating back to March 5, 2019, noting that Blackfoot unanimously enacted Ordinance No. 2178, adopting a new designation of zoning as “Residential Ranchette Zone” (R1-R). The petition says the stated purpose of the R1-R is “to promote and maintain a single-family residential neighborhood that protects animal rights as part of allowed uses. The purpose is to preserve areas of land where small acreage including domestic farm animals may be kept within the city limits and the impact area.”
It says the restrictions of the R1-R include a minimum area of one acre, minimal lot width of 70 feet, among other restrictions as listed in Sections 1-9 of the ordinance. Ordinance 2178 allows for an accumulative total of four cows and horses, eight sheep, goats and pigs per acre, and other allowances for animals and pasture pursuant to section 10 of the Ordinance.
On June 18, 2019, the petition states, the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Board unanimously approved an application to designate 37 parcels in Blackfoot as R1-R. Several of the applicants include the petitioners.
On July 2, 2019, the Blackfoot City Council unanimously approved the R1-R application, enacting Ordinance No. 2184, redesignated the 37 stated parcels as R1-R “Residential Ranchette Zone.”
On Jan. 28, Murdock presented a “Camas Street Subdivision. Planned Unit Development” (Camas PUD) to the P&Z board. The Camas PUD is a proposed residential development consisting of 16 homes on approximately 2.6 acres within the R1-R zoning included within Ordinance 2184.
The petition says the proposed Camas PUD is not in compliance with the restrictions and exceptions set forth in Blackfoot City Code § 11-6A-5 including both limitations and exceptions, saying the city including its agents failed to comply with the “Application Procedure” for the proposed Camas PUD as set forth in Blackfoot City Code § 11-6A-5(D).
On June 23, the P&Z board considered the Camas PUD. Twelve affected property owners in the R1-R zone under Ordinance 2184 expressed their concerns, including that the proposed PUD violated the zoning restrictions, the development was not conducive to the use in the area, including the farm animals, set-backs, open space and other considerations under Ordinance 2178 for R1-Zoning.
Property owners also raised safety issues pertaining to the waterways and irrigation ditches, lack of appropriate ingress and egress, density, among other concerns. The board denied the Camas PUD application by a vote of 4-3.
On July 28, the P&Z board moved to reconsider its June 23 vote on the Camas PUD. The petition says of the four commissioners that were present, two voted in favor, with one opposing and one abstaining. “Opponents of the PUD were prevented from speaking,” it adds.
The P&Z board held a meeting on Aug. 25, where it was advised by city Attorney Garrett Sandow that the July 28 vote on the Camas PUD was null and void because two-thirds of the board members were not present or did not vote. The board again moved to reconsider the Camas PUD, where it again denied the application by a 4-3 vote.
The P&Z board issued “Findings and Conclusions” with regard to the Camas PUD, according to the petition, including the proposed site is currently zoned R-1R, which requires a minimum lot size of one acre; based upon the residential density as defined, and the minimum lot size of one acre required in the current zoning, the density (16 homes) suggested does not comply with the city code and the residential density definition would only allow 2 to 3 homes to be constructed; from the information presented, it also does not appear there is sufficient private open space as required by our city code; the board also had concerns regarding the street widths and parking ability near the homes in light of the proposed density.
Murdock appealed the P&Z decision to the Blackfoot City Council. On Sept. 1, the council considered Murdock’s appeal and granted the Camas PUD.
The court filing says the petitioners are adversely affected by Blackfoot’s decision to approve the Camas PUD for the reasons set forth in Ordinance 2178, Ordinance 2184, and the Findings and Conclusions of the P&Z board, as well as their stated concerns before the board. It says the market value of the petitioners’ affected property is also detrimentally affected by the Camas PUD.
It says Blackfoot’s approval of the Camas PUD constitutes one or more violations that are prejudicial to the petitioners — in violation of constitutional or statutory provisions; in excess of the statutory authority of the agency; made upon unlawful procedure; or arbitrary, capricious, or an abuse of discretion.
The document says petitioners are entitled to judicial review and a declaratory judgment pursuant to I.C. §§ 67-5277 and 5278 declaring rights of the petitioners, invalidating Blackfoot’s approval of the Camas PUD, and any other applicable declarative relief.
It says the petitioners are entitled to the relief demanded, and that relief, or any part of it, consists of restraining the commission or continuance of the acts complained of, either for a limited period or perpetually; the petitioners are entitled to the relief demanded, and that relief, or any part of it, consists of restraining the commission or continuance of the acts complained of, either for a limited period or perpetually.
The petitioners are seeking to suspend Blackfoot’s approval of the Camas PUD pending the outcome of this litigation, restrain Murdock from proceeding with any development of the Camas PUD pending the outcome of the litigation, and permanent injunction preventing the implementation of the Camas PUD.