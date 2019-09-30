BLACKFOOT – Julie Larson has had a life-long love affair with dogs that began when she was a young girl, carried her through years of 4-H dog clubs, teaching obedience classes, grooming show dogs, breeding and showing her own dogs, and culminated with dog grooming being her chosen vocation.
The path that led her to the latter actually began before she was even in her teens, Julie said.
While many youngsters of her day did household and other chores to earn spending money, she had natural artistic ability and used it to earn pocket money by making pencil drawings of people’s dogs. It was one of these clients, the late Evelyn Galloway, who introduced her to dog grooming.
She was 12 years old at the time and unaware that her newest client’s business was grooming dogs. “I found out when I got there, and I was fascinated,” she recalls. “It was kind of awesome to see some scruffy looking dog come in with matted hair and walk out completely transformed.”
The client didn’t miss her reaction, Julie said. “When Evelyn asked me if I wanted to give it a try, I found out not only could I do it, I loved it. I became her apprentice. I guess you could say that’s how I went to the dogs,” she joked. “I decided that’s what I wanted to do.”
But first she had to convince her mother, who didn’t think being a dog groomer was the type of career a person should aspire to.
“She didn’t think it was a real profession, or understand why it took me so long at work,” Julie said as she put the finishing touches on a cuddly Yorkie named Lily, who seemed perfectly at ease and content — even pleased — at the ministrations of the proprietress of Julie’s Pet Salon.
“Evelyn said ‘Why don’t you bring her over and let her watch you work,’ so I did.” It took more than just the initial visit, she said, but it wasn’t too long before her mother came around.
“Once she learned about all of the things that go into it, and that the care dogs get from being groomed is part of keeping them healthy and happy, she was telling other people about it,” Julie laughed.
She spent the ensuing years learning everything she could about dogs, not just how to care for their coats, ears, paws and nails, but how their anatomies function and the type of food that keeps them healthy and well. She also focused on learning what makes a dog tick and the best way for humans to interact with them so owners and pets both will be happy in their relationship.
Julie used her knowledge of dog psychology to teach obedience classes and training dogs for various uses, including the show ring, and eventually turned to breeding and training her own show dogs. She has trophies from those years, won by her dogs at shows in California, Washington, Oregon and Arizona as well as Idaho.
At one point, maybe finally heeding her mother’s early advice, she gave up dogs as a profession and enrolled at Idaho State University’s College of Technology to earn a degree in hands-free electronic technology. Cell phones were just coming into use then, and she ended up in the research and development lab of E.F. Johnson at Twin Falls, but was only there a year or so before the Minnesota firm decided to close the plant.
She enjoyed the work and was good at it, but instead of looking for another job in her new field, Julie seized the opportunity to return to her true love. She started a dog grooming business in the Treasure Valley, but apparently her heart was still in Blackfoot, so she moved back to the Wapello area after a time.
For business purposes she bought a small older house on North Stout Ave., a location more convenient for her clientele, and began remodeling it. Eventually she will move from the two rooms where she operates now, but the cramped space doesn’t detract from the quality of work she does.
The extent of the grooming Julie offers depends on what the client needs or wants. It can consist of a bath, conditioner, brushing and a trim if it’s a long-haired pooch, or a full-blown grooming job from tip of tail to paws and toenails would include ear cleaning, nails trimmed, and anal gland expressed in the smaller dogs who are prone to impaction. Or, you could get just one of those things done, depending on need.
One room of the house is where her clients are bathed and kept while waiting their turn or to be picked up, but the main one is the salon, where she keeps the tools of her trade in a large chest, a couple of blow dryers, kennels for the smaller dogs and a hydraulically operated table where dogs sit while being groomed. And of course, one of the most essential: a hand vacuum for gathering up the clipped hair. On the wall hangs a peg board with at least 50 pairs of scissors in several different sizes.
“I can’t find anyone who can sharpen my scissors exactly the way I want them done,” she explains. “Sometimes I find it’s easier just to buy a new one.”
Lily was just one of the thousands of dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds that have walked or been carried through the doors of one of the salons Julie has operated. She figures she’s worked on at least 150 different breeds over the 49 years she’s been in business.
A dog groomer needs an abundance of three attributes, Julie says — a love for dogs, a steady hand, and patience, with bunches of the latter, she added. “When a dog isn’t cooperating — and that happens — if I start to lose patience, I just stop what I’m doing and leave it for a while. Above all things, you mustn’t ever be mean to a dog you’re trying to work on.”
Having a good knowledge of a dog’s anatomy and a picture in your mind of how it should look after it’s groomed is a must, Julie said, and her artist’s eye comes in handy for that, particularly with the long-haired breeds. “Some people have no idea how pretty their dog can look until the first time they see it groomed. “
In response to a comment about using the clipped dog hair to make a wig, Julie said some people do use the hair from certain breeds mixed with wool to make hats. “I remember the man who told me his hat was made of Borzoi,” which happens to be her favorite breed. “I was horrified. I thought he had skinned some poor dog to make that hat.”
A Borzoi, she said, is a perfect choice if you want the hair for some purpose. Also called a Russian Wolf Hound, they are tall and stately, resembling a greyhound with long hair, which might explain why she likes them. “I love to see a long-haired dog when it’s been groomed — all fluffy and gorgeous.”
After 49 years, she’s cutting back a bit, Julie said, and unless it’s a long-time client, she no longer does dogs over 40 pounds. But grooming isn’t her only area of expertise. If you have questions about health, diet, training, habits, and temperament, her salon is the place to go.
Unless you’re expecting someplace fancy, she says. “I don’t waste money on having a fancy place because then I’d have to charge fancy prices. What you’ll get here is a precision grooming and a pet that’s happy when you pick it up.”