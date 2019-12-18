“Jumanji: The Next Level” has hit the theaters and it has hit them running and racking in the ticket sales.
This is the third installment in the “Jumanji” series, following the standout Robin Williams version of 1995 and the first sequel in this genre which was released in 2017 with the same cast and director (Jake Kasdan) as had “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”
With Dwayne Johnson leading the way, the cast of this movie hit the screen with a bunch of new ideas and sets that kept you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.
I say that because if you aren’t paying attention, you will be lost, the action will leave you behind.
The film starts out a bit slow as two of the main characters had split up and were struggling with where their relationship was going. Spencer headed home from college for the holidays and avoided meeting his other three friends for brunch. He hung out at home and found the old gaming console in the basement and the next thing you know, he is back into the game and trying to solve problems.
The three friends end up at Spencer’s house, find the console themselves and decide they had to go and find him and help him out of his dilemma because that is what Spencer would do.
That is what starts the journey for the quartet as they move from jungle to desert to ice castle and all points in between.
They have their skirmishes and survive them all, with disasters facing them at every turn as they try and save Jumanji and all of the people who live in Jumanji. Trial by trial, the four conquer everything that comes their way.
The four all get out safely as you would expect, although there is one twist when one of the characters chooses to stay behind (Danny Glover) and there are a couple of other twists where characters switch from one video game character to another and of course there are the obligatory “extra or super” powers which the characters can pick up for doing something extraordinary, just like when you play a video game for real. Always a great thing to stumble upon in the middle of a movie.
This is a great film to occupy kids for a couple of hours and it isn’t so bad for adults either.
The film is well done, the CGI (computer generated images) are done very well and it is well worth the price of admission.
Currently “Jumanji: The Next Level” is showing nationwide, including at the Blackfoot Movie Mill. Please check the Movie Mill’s website for show times and enjoy the wonderful theaters that we have in Blackfoot. www.royaltheaters.com will take you to the website and will show you all of the movies currently showing in Blackfoot and Idaho Falls and the times of each movie.