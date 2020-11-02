BINGHAM COUNTY – Sheri Landon addressed the County Commissioners regarding the current situation revolving around the Magistrate Courts. During the most recent change by Governor Brad Little, the state has been officially moved back to stage three in the Reopen Idaho plan that he introduced in late April. Through his plan, depending on different metrics, the state would move closer to returning to normal. Although the state made it to the final stage—the fourth stage—to return to “normal” it never cleared the levels that would allow the plan to reach fruition. Following the consistent stance in stage four, the number of coronavirus cases continued to grow across the state until the point that Gov. Little felt it was appropriate to revert to three.
Along the state having its own metrics to follow regarding where it is in coronavirus cases and possible problems stemming from the virus, the Supreme Court also has its own standards and plan for jury trials. According to Landon, the Supreme Court suspended jury trials until the middle of September and civil cases will not begin until December.
Landon receives the decisions from the Seventh Judicial District of the State of Idaho, which chooses what county or counties will host jury trials during the following week. Since the return to jury trials, Bingham County has held only one jury trial and will not be holding any this week either. Landon noted that the increase in cases of COVID-19 helps decide where the trials will be held because under the current circumstances, the magistrate and district courts are generating larger juror pools so that they can make jury selections. To allow social distancing, they are utilizing two rooms for each jury trial at the courthouse and provide each juror with their own packet to use.
Landon explained that because of the lack of jury trials, they have started to do mediation cases on some criminal events and misdemeanor charges. Rather than conducting a full trial, they are offering alternative options to those facing charges to forgo a jury trial and find an agreeable solution. Landon explained that this is the first time in the history that she has seen criminal cases go to mediation and that so far the results have been mostly positive.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring asked about how they are conducting sentencing and whether or not it can be done via Zoom. Landon explained that nearly all sentencing can be done through Zoom with the current standards, but a judge can require an in-person sentencing for a case they feel it is necessary and for life sentences. She concluded with explaining that although it has been challenging, everyone has stepped up to make the it not so difficult.