BLACKFOOT – As COVID cases across the state and country continue to rise, the Supreme Court has put a hold on jury trials once again, pushing them back until after the new year. Bingham County, although listed in the Southeastern Idaho Public Health District, is governed by officials in the Eastern Idaho Public Heath District and finds itself in an odd place when the risk levels and protocols are different from city to city.
The decision came down after Idaho continued to spike in COVID cases despite the rollback to stage three at first, then to stage two of the Rebound Idaho plan. These rollbacks limit the amount of people who can safely congregate in one location and has placed a real burden on justice system. This burden has been an issue since the start of the pandemic and has postponed a substantial number of cases both criminal and civil. Since the declaration from the Seventh District, they have held only a small amount of criminal cases in Bingham County and have not conducted any civil cases. There have been mediation cases and interactions with the judges via webinars, but juries have been left out of the mix for the majority of the past eight months.
During a county commissioner meeting earlier this week, Commissioner Whitney Manwaring asked Sheriff Craig Rowland if he had any information regarding the courts and what their plan is heading into the new year. Rowland explained that with the amount of cases that have been delayed, he would not be surprised to see a large amount of overtime put in by the court system which could include night court or even some weekend trials. Although this is purely speculation at this point, there will need to be some way for the court to clear its backlog as well as start trying new cases that arise.
As it has been called in every occasion, these are unprecedented times in the country, and finding ways to work through all the challenges for the court system has not been unique to their situation; rather, they are using the tools at their disposal to ensure the jail is not filled to capacity by utilizing ankle monitors for those who are not considered violent offenders at this point, isolating those who have to be arraigned to ensure they are not bringing COVID into the jails, and checking in with those who are on monitors.
The court system is currently scheduled to start trying cases again in January 2021, but that may change if the Supreme Court finds it necessary.