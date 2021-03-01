BLACKFOOT – The return to jury trials has arrived once more as the pandemic has put a stranglehold on them for nearly 12 months, bottlenecking cases that could not be settled outside of court or through Zoom court sessions.
Previously, the court system had tried to restart twice in the last six months, both coming down to the wire before the Idaho Supreme Court decided that it would be too risky to push forward completely, only allowing a few cases per county depending on metrics. Now, nearly a year later, the court system has a plan that should allow the return to the courtroom and a return to normalcy for those who work with the courts.
As reported in the Idaho State Journal, the Idaho Supreme Court announced earlier this month that both criminal and civil jury trials may resume across the state starting on March 1, the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases for the respective county must fall below 25 cases per 100,000 population 10 days before the calendar week jury trials were set to begin.
If the respective county has a seven-day moving average of between 14 and 24.9 cases 10 days before the week jury trials are set to begin, the 14-day moving average must reflect a downward trend — meaning the seven-day moving average must be lower for the relevant reporting week than the week prior.
For Bingham County, what this means is the area must be able to stay below a serious threshold of active cases. Based on the Southeastern Idaho Public Health data, the area has been measured by the 10,000s rather than the 100,000s set forth in this decision. In essence, Bingham County needs to be hypervigilant to prevent the halting of jury trials yet again.
In a previous discussion regarding the return of jury trials, Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland alluded to the idea that there could be the need to enact night court to clear the backlog of cases that have piled up. Although this may be an unpopular idea, it could provide a potential solution to a growing problem, assuming any issues arise during the recovery.
One of the plans that has been put into place to prevent the wasting of effort during the return was the addition of having the jurors who have been summoned ready for any case that is put in front of them. If they are summoned for one case but it settles before juror selection, those summoned will hear a different case rather than being sent home or told not to show. This is to prevent any unnecessary additional summons being created and more time wasted between cases being heard.
Those that received juror summons in the last few months should be aware that they will be continuing with the current cycle for another month before new juror summons will be created. They have sent out notices of the soon-to-be jurors and notice of upcoming jury duty. If you have questions or concerns regarding jury duty, contact the Bigham County Magistrate clerks’ office with all inquiries.