BLACKFOOT – Jylene Morgan, who lived and worked in Blackfoot as a school principal before retirement, is coming to talk about her second career as an author of children’s’ books today. She will also be speaking about the importance of reading out loud to young readers.
Morgan will be speaking at the Blackfoot Public Library starting at 6:30 p.m. She will be bringing drafts with her of one of her current book projects.
Milk and cookies will be served as refreshments for attendees of all ages. The talk will be in the southeast corner of the library, kitty corner from the circulation desk. It will last approximately one hour with time afterward for questions and discussion.
WRITING FOR CHILDREN
Morgan currently splits her time between Boise in the summer and the beach side community of Playa del Rey in southern California in the winter; however, she still visits Blackfoot since she has plenty of family who still live locally.
She spent most of her adult life as a local educator. “I loved my career,” she said during a phone interview on Tuesday with the Chronicle. “I loved working with children. It was very satisfying.
“When I retired, I thought to myself that I would finally have time to read all I wanted,” she said. “Well, after several months I found I wanted something to do besides read so I started to write.”
Before she retired, Morgan taught creative writing during summer vacations at Bingham Young University for many years. She wrote on occasion, publishing her first children’s’ story, “Lambo: Our Pet Bighorn Sheep,” in 1984 in Cricket Magazine.
She published her first children’s’ book, “There was a Moose on Clifford Street,” in 2015. The story is based on a real incident that took place on the street in Blackfoot by the same name.
Back in 1984, when Morgan was the principal at Irving Kindergarten on Judicial Street, her granddaughter Hailey came running into the school one morning and said, “Grandma, guess what? There was a moose on Clifford Street!” “That sounds like the title to a story,” Morgan thought at the time according to the book’s webpage on Amazon.com.
“Hailey is now thirty-one, so it only took twenty-five years for me to decide to publish it,” Morgan wrote.
And publish she did, followed by her second book, “Bummer: our Pet Bighorn Sheep.” She has two more books in the pipeline: another book on a pet nanny goat for and a book on the 12 Days of Christmas.
All of Morgan’s books are designed to read out loud to new readers. “I’m passionate about reading out loud,” Morgan said, mentioning how important that activity is between parents and young children.
MORGAN REMEMBERED
“I know Jylene very well,” said the chairman of the Blackfoot School Board, Dewane Wren. Before Wren was elected to the board of education he was an active educator and the superintendent of schools for Blackfoot District 55.
“I worked with her for over 30 years,” Wren added. “I can only imagine her books would be of the highest quality because that’s just the kind of person Jylene is.”
MORGAN’S CAREER
Morgan has a B.A. from Utah State University in elementary education with a minor in library science. She also has a master’s and administrative degree from Idaho State University.
She has always had a primary focus as a teacher on the reading skills and literacy of young readers. She spent her entire career as an educator and taught grades one, two, four, seven and title one for eighth. She also filled positions as an elementary school library and as Blackfoot’s district reading coordinator.
She was a team leader for the Idaho State University Teacher Corps, supervising interns studying to be teachers. In addition, she also served as the Blackfoot School District representative with the State of Idaho Right to Read Program.
Morgan was a principal in Blackfoot at the former Elmwood Elementary School. “Part of the old school building collapsed,” she remarked. “I remember watching it happen,” recalling events that happened in the 1980s.
“One wall started to separate from the roof,” she recalled. A part of the school building had to be torn down. The rest of the school was fine and today, it still serves the school district as Independence High School.
Before she retired in 2001, Morgan also served at the principal at Stoddard Elementary School and at the Irving Kindergarten School in Blackfoot.