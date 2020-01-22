BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Sheriff’s K9 unit is benefiting from money collected from the notary service at Parcel Express.
Pam Perkes, manager and notary at the Blackfoot Parcel Express location in the Riverside Plaza, said they save up all year from the $2 per notary stamp they receive and donate the money to a worthy cause. In the past, they have chosen to give the money to organizations such as Primary Children’s Hospital, Shriners, the Bingham Crisis Center, and the Bingham County Senior Center.
For 2019, Parcel Express gave $510 to the K9 unit.
“”We love animals, and the owner has a German shepherd,” Perkes said. “It just seemed like a good way to donate. These animals deserve to be well taken care of.”
Deputy Jared Miller said the money would go to things such as safety equipment and toys for the dogs.
“This is great, what we need is more donations, we like that” Miller said. “We want to keep the dogs safe and take care of their needs.”
The items needed for the dogs’ safety include boots for snow and ice, and equipment to keep them cool in vehicles in the hotter months.
“It takes great supporters like Pam to make this program work,” added Deputy Steph Morgan.
Miller handles Duca, a dual purpose narcotics and patrol dog. Morgan handles Magnum, a single purpose narcotics dog. They are both Belgian Malinois.