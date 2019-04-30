BLACKFOOT — If uncomfortable digestive symptoms are disrupting your daily activities (or are just a pain in the you-know-what), read on to find out what they may indicate and how you can find relief. Learn how to trust your gut and how to decipher the messages your body is sending.
Last week, in part I of our “Keeping Your Gut in Check,” series, we discussed the troublesome stomach issue of constipation. This week, David J. Bilstrom, MD — Director of the Bingham Memorial International Autoimmune Institute & Center for Functional Medicine — provides a general guide as to what your gas and bloating symptoms might mean and which demand a prompt visit with your doctor.
Symptom: Gas & Bloating
What is it? Totally normal. “Everyone passes gas,” Dr. Bilstrom says. “As a matter of fact, most people pass gas up to 10 times a day. But it shouldn’t cause pain and it should pass normally.” When gas doesn’t pass through the system normally, it gets caught, resulting in bloating.
What could it mean: Gas often results from eating certain foods, but smoking, stress, irritable bowel syndrome, celiac disease (a gluten intolerance), lactose intolerance, and gastrointestinal blockage or infection are also contributors. But it can be a red flag for more serious and rare conditions.
What you should do? Reduce or eliminate foods that continually cause excess gas, such as beans, broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage, soda, cauliflower, and, yes, even gum. Chewing gum causes you to swallow more often, hence, taking in extra air. In addition, artificial sweeteners, such as sorbitol that is found in some gums, can give you gas.
Call your doctor: “If you have a concern about bloating,” Dr. Bilstrom says. “It’s fair to seek out medical attention as soon as you can. Even if it’s not life-threatening, it can affect the quality of your life.” Also, if you experience regular discomfort, talk with your physician to rule out lactose intolerance, food sensitivities, or celiac disease — an autoimmune disease.
We have a lot of good, healthy bacteria that live in our intestines. And really, this good bacteria does so much for us that we take it for granted — until something goes wrong. If your gut bacteria is not doing what it’s supposed to, you won’t be able to digest food properly and get the daily nutrients you need, your body won’t get rid of harmful toxins, and your hormones won’t balance properly.
“The gut is often referred to as the second brain because it has so much to do with brain function,” says Dr. Bilstrom. “The gut is an organ of production. Our gut creates serotonin (a feel-good neurotransmitter) and it also produces the hormone insulin, which helps to control our blood sugar. The gut controls so many things.”
Gut Check
David Bilstrom, MD, is the Director of the Bingham Memorial International Autoimmune Institute & Center for Functional Medicine. He is quadruple board certified in Functional and Regenerative Medicine, Integrative Medicine, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and Medical Acupuncture.
