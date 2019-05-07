If uncomfortable digestive symptoms like heartburn are disrupting your daily activities (or are just a pain in the you-know-what), read on to find out what they may indicate and how you can find relief. Learn how to trust your gut and how to decipher the messages your body is sending.
Last week, in part II of our “Keeping Your Gut in Check,” series, we discussed the troublesome stomach issues of gas and bloating. This week, David J. Bilstrom, MD — director of the Bingham Memorial International Autoimmune Institute & Center for Functional Medicine — provides a general guide as to what heartburn symptoms might mean and which demand a prompt visit with your doctor.
Symptom: Heartburn
What is it? A burning sensation caused by the reflux of gastric acid into the esophagus.
What could it mean: Certain foods can trigger heartburn, including spicy dishes, tomatoes and dairy products, as can smoking, being overweight, lying down too soon after eating, and eating large meals. When chronic or severe, heartburn is a common symptom of GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease). But a peptic ulcer or gastric or esophageal cancer can cause it, too.
What you should do? Talk to your doctor about lifestyle changes that could help prevent heartburn.
Call your doctor: If you’re not getting relief from over-the-counter or prescription medications. If you’re only getting partial relief, don’t wait more than two weeks to tell your physician, Dr. Bilstrom advises. Most importantly, if you experience chest pain or other symptoms of a heart attack, call 9-1-1 immediately.
We have a lot of good, healthy bacteria that live in our intestines. And really, this good bacteria does so much for us that we take for granted — until something goes wrong. If your gut bacteria is not doing what it’s supposed to, you won’t be able to digest food properly and get the daily nutrients you need, your body won’t get rid of harmful toxins, and your hormones won’t balance properly.
“The gut is often referred to as the second brain because it has so much to do with brain function,” says Dr. Bilstrom. “The gut is an organ of production. Our gut creates serotonin (a feel-good neurotransmitter) and it also produces the hormone insulin, which helps to control our blood sugar. The gut controls so many things.”
Gut Check
David Bilstrom is quadruple board certified in Functional and Regenerative Medicine, Integrative Medicine, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and Medical Acupuncture.
