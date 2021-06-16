BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners were presented with findings from Keller Associates on Wednesday regarding road construction. The findings presented would be something the county has not required for development in the past. Their suggestion would be more in line with what the cities required, adding gutter to the side of the roadway.
Keller Associates suggested that Bingham County start placing ribbon curbing on the edges of the roads to protect the integrity of the roadway as well as reducing deterioration from water making its way under the edge of the road, causing destruction to the road’s edge.
Curbs and gutters have been proven to extend the life of a roadway and are a requirement in most developments, but in Bingham County, they are not required to be installed. The famous quote, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” rings through when hearing the information from Keller Associates.
The information from Keller ties directly to the discourse taking place in local social media groups with concerns about the roads in Blackfoot and its surrounding areas. Members of the community have made it clear they would like to see more effort taken to ensure that the integrity of the roads were put at a higher priority. In a more direct approach, some residents in Blackfoot were pleased to hear that the city of Blackfoot would not be purchasing the former Nonpareil Administration building and immediately called for some of the funds to be utilized for roadways. Although a different entity entirely, the call appears the same — the local community wants safe, passable roadways that last as long as possible.
The county did not make any decisions on the subject, but took the information under advisement and will evaluate the recommendations for future development.
Keller Associates are a leading firm in suggesting areas of need for counties and cities across the state. They conduct and provide findings and facts for many different studies, some of their most recent for the area include the water system study presented to the city of Blackfoot last fall and will be conducting the parking study Blackfoot recently voted on conducting.