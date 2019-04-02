BLACKFOOT — A year has passed since 25-year-old Kelsey Wheeler of Blackfoot lost a seven-year battle with drugs.
They noted the tragic anniversary Tuesday morning by giving a $1,000 check to Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland at the Bingham County Courthouse to be used in the local DARE program, as a way to keep the same thing that happened to Kelsey from happening to someone else.
“This is in honor of Kelsey, who will forever be 25,” Kelsey’s mother Carrie said as she fought back tears and struggled to speak while clutching a photo of her daughter in front of her.
Carrie said Kelsey struggled with drug addiction for seven years, starting right after she graduated from Snake River High School in 2010. Besides her younger sister and parents along with other relatives, Kelsey left behind a 4-year-old son, Korbyn, who the Wheelers are raising now with legal guardianship.
The Wheelers said Kelsey was able to stop using around the time Korbyn was born, but the addiction came back after she underwent surgeries which required opiates as medication for pain.
“She got clean for 18 months, but then she had three surgeries and had to take medication for a certain number of days. It was too much for her to battle any more.”
Carrie said Kelsey was addicted to methamphetamine and heroin. She accidentally overdosed on black tar heroin early on the morning of April 2, 2018.
“She wasn’t expecting the heroin she’d bought to be black tar, she’d never done that before,” Carrie said.
Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said he’s seen several cases in the county of accidental overdoses of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 80-100 times stronger than morphine.
The impact of that drug on users is drastic, he said, but the abuse of prescription drugs is leaving a tragic trail.
“Addicts say they have pain and they use that to get these prescription drugs,” Rowland said. “The black market for prescription drugs is horrendous. I’ve seen a lot of people using oxycontin moving on to heroin.”
“My daughter hated to be an addict,” Carrie said. “I’m going to dedicate my life in sharing her story. If I can save even one life, that’s what my daughter would want to do.
“This is her first angel anniversary. I chose to give to DARE because Kelsey would want us to educate people like her about the dangers of drug addiction.”
“Kimra has seen her sister go through this,” Rod said. “It’s been hard on her. If Kelsey hadn’t taken that first dose that first time ... from then on, she just wanted more.
“We’re honored to be able to make this donation.”
Rowland said two officers will be sent to be trained in an updated DARE curriculum in Arizona so they can educate young people about the dangers of today’s drug problem.
Kimra said a lot of people don’t understand how hard it is for addicts to kick the habit once they get started.
“Kelsey was embarrassed” by her addiction, Kimra said. “She hated it.”
Carrie said that Kelsey loved to celebrate the holidays. She was an outdoors person, enjoying camping, fishing, and hiking. She had a goal to be married in the mountains.
Kelsey was a very good student, wanting to be a massage therapist, Carrie said.
“She became someone we didn’t know,” Carrie said. “It was the drugs.”
Carries said Korbyn asks questions often about his mother.
“We’re honest with him when he asks questions, he’s got a lot to understand when it comes to addictions,” she said. “Through a counselor, we’ve told him she was sick. It’ll get more difficult for him as he goes along, but right now he’s doing good, he talks about her a lot.”