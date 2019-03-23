BLACKFOOT – If you have a shirt, sweater, or other garment made by Pendleton Mills and the label says “Fine merino wool,” you could be wearing clothing made from wool grown right here in Bingham County by Groveland rancher Ken Wixom.
He’s one of the few sheep ranchers left in eastern Idaho , and his Rambouillet ewes and rams produce the wool that’s considered the finest sheep wool in the world — so fine, he says, that it’s like silk and can be worn next to the skin. He agreed to an interview during one of his busiest times –- shearing season.
I arrived early for my appointment and not a soul was in sight as I drove onto his ranch yard, only pens of shorn and unshorn ewes and a few wandering Border Collie sheepdogs were looking for work. It finally dawned on me that it was lunch time.
Having forgotten my cell phone, I drove through an area of pens, sheds, heavy equipment, stacks of hay and straw, sheep camps, and other things necessary for such a big operation — even a small “herd” of ATVs — that sprawl over several acres of land.
It was a sunny day, but a chill wind was blowing out of the east and stirring up clouds of dust and straw that hampered visibility. I finally spotted three young women emerging from a trailer, asked the boss’s whereabouts, and one made the phone call.
Ken’s son Dustin, his partner in the operation, arrived first with his 11-year-old son Holt, and provided some background facts as we waited, but hurried off to his own chores as soon as Ken arrived, springing from his pickup with an alacrity that announced he didn’t have time to waste.
March is not only shearing time at Wixom Ranch, but there are 700 head of Black Angus mother cows to see to.
“Let’s get out of the wind,” Ken said, and he steered me to a shed that was rapidly filling with bales of wool. These we used for seating while he told me about the shearing crew of skilled men and women who had traveled from Australia to work their way across the west.
So skilled are they that by the time this story is published, weather permitting, they will have removed the fleece from around 4,000 head of Rambouillet ewes and rams and gone on to their next job in Colorado or some other state.
They arrived on March 18, Wixom said, towing the travel trailers that will serve as homes during their journey across the west, and so expert are they that it will only take them six days to complete the job.
An old 18-wheeler trailer has been fitted out as a shearing shed, providing not only shelter but a more comfortable working place for the shearers. The outfit is an innovation in the sheep industry, Ken says, and never before has the work been done so efficiently and swiftly.
The back door becomes a ramp, and five members of the crew stand ready on a raised platform with their electrically powered shears in hand as the other two push the animals up the ramp. The back-breaking task is performed with such unbelievable speed that it seems like only seconds as the outer layer of wool turns from everyday dirty gray to the pure bright white the whole fleece will become once washed.
Ken explained the presence of the three women from New Zealand’s native people, the Maori. They’re essential to the shearing operation and to his financial success, because they possess an expertise that’s in short supply in the U.S. “They’re wool graders,” he said. “They have the ability to look at the fleece, feel it, and tell what grade it is. There aren’t enough wool graders in the U.S. with their level of expertise to go around. That’s why we have to import them.”
He explained that wool is judged and priced by the micron –- the length and quality of each individual fiber. As each fleece falls free, two of the women pick it up, make their judgment, and place it on a platform until several accumulate, then the third picks them up and stuffs them into the compactor. The wool emerges in bales weighing 450-500 pounds each, and there will be enough when shearing’s done to fill the trailer of the semi that will haul the load to Portland.
This manner of shearing is a far cry from the old way, Ken says.
“Twenty years ago we stuffed the wool into bags and we were lucky if we got a hundred pounds to a bag. We used to wait for a buyer to come out to look at the wool and tell us the grade and make a bid on it. We took his word about the quality.”
With the new way of shearing, he no longer has to worry about dickering with a buyer, Ken said. His merino wool is contracted to Pendleton Mills in Portland. They buy only the finest wool and they buy it for a specific purpose.
“Once the wool leaves here, it will never be touched by hands again until it’s ready to be corded,” he said. “It will go directly to the scouring plant.” And, he added, Pendleton already knows what they plan to make it into.
To illustrate his point about the fineness of the wool, he takes me to the shearing shed where I take a piece and rub it between my fingers, and indeed, it’s fine and silky already before processing. It’s also oily from the lanolin that covers each strand.
There’s a long history behind merino wool, Ken says, and there’s also a breed of sheep called Merino. The two should not be confused. “When a product says ‘made of fine merino wool,’ it means the fiber, not the breed.”
He said the Merino breed originated in Spain centuries ago where it was so jealously guarded none of the animals were allowed to leave the country, but there came a time when the king’s daughter married a Frenchman. “He gave them 500 head of Merino ewes as a wedding gift. They took them to Rambouillet, France, where they crossed them with another breed, and the offspring were given the name Rambouillet. The cross-breeding kept the fineness, but made the wool fibers longer and increased the wool’s value. Eventually the sheep still called Merino went to Australia, and the Rambouillet came to America.”
Without their winter coats, the shorn ewes shivered in the chill wind, but shearing this time of year is necessary because of the newborn lambs, Ken said. They’re trucked to spring range on the big desert, but they must be big and strong enough by early June to make the journey on foot to summer range in the Blackfoot and Caribou Forest mountains.
“Some outfits shear as early as January,” Ken noted, “but I wait as long as I can in order to place as little stress on the ewes as possible.” The good thing is that the animals’ coats grow swiftly, he said, and if it snows or rains, the wool seals over.
It seems like his work never ends, and it takes a lot of time and energy, but he loves what he’s doing, Ken said. “If I wasn’t having so much fun I’d retire,” he added with a grin.
That said at my car door, he waved a cheery goodbye and hurried away to head off a small bunch of sheep that had escaped their pen.