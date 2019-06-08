BLACKFOOT – A retired physics and math teacher from Kenya was in Bingham County this week looking over a few agriculture operations to see whether there are any modern practices that could be adapted to make the small farmers in her village more efficient.
Isabella Mbaabu said she came to visit her childhood friend Lucy Evans, who has lived in Blackfoot for 25 years, and when she saw that her friend lived in the midst of an area that was largely agricultural, she wanted to learn all she could about modern farming techniques.
Of course she knew there is no comparison between the type of agriculture practiced here and the small, even tiny, plots of land farmed in her village, Isabella said, but she was interested nonetheless, and hoped she might learn something that would help the farmers in her village become more efficient so they can grow more food because that’s the only they have to feed their families. Equipment would help, she said, but nobody has money to buy even the type for home gardening.
Blackfoot resident Ruby Morton, a friend of Lucy’s, was Isabella’s guide for her tour, and one of the places she took the two women was to the Bingham County Extension office where they spent an hour visiting with the 4-H members who will be counselors at this year’s 4-H Camp.
The young people had a list of prepared questions about Africa, including what the climate is like, what the schools are like, do the wild animals come into their villages.
Her village is located four hours drive from Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, Isabella said, and people there are very poor. The only food they have is what they can grow on plots of land an acre or less in size, because rich people who live in the cities own most of the land.
They don’t have irrigation systems, and most don’t have water piped to their homes. “We carry water in buckets from wells,” she said, “even for the gardens, and sometimes there isn’t enough water and our crops dry up.”
She said if they can afford it, the villagers will have a cow or two for milk and a few chickens, and some have goats for meat or milk. Not many have cows because they’re very expensive, she said. The main food crops they grow are corn and beans, and sometimes wildlife come into the villages and eat their crops. When they come, the people stay very quiet and don’t bother them, she said, especially the elephants. “If we try to stop them, they will kill us,” she said.
When there is food to spare, Isabella said, the village women preserve what they can by drying it, since most don’t have electricity, and couldn’t afford refrigerators or freezers even if they did.
The climate in Kenya is very mild compared with Idaho, Isabella said. It has no winter and two growing seasons annually, which is fortunate for people who must live on what they can grow.
Kenya has a public school system and a private school system, she said, and she taught in both before retiring eight years ago when her husband was stricken with cancer. After she lost her husband, she said, she began doing a lot of volunteer work, and one of the ways she volunteers is trying to help people make better lives for themselves.
Ruby, who spent most of her youth in 4-H, said she wanted to bring Isabella to meet the club members after learning they have a similar program in Kenya called the 4-K.
Isabella explained that the first K stands for Kuungana, Swahili for uniting or joining. The second is for Kufanya, which means to assist or support, and the third is Kasaidia, working together. The final K stands for Kenya, she said, and the organization’s mission statement is “Coming together to help Kenya.”
When asked if she ever wanted to leave Africa, Isabella replied, “Everybody wants to come and live in America. They see on TV how you dress and how you live and everybody in the world wants to come here. If you come to Kenya and see what we go through you might see how many things you take for granted. Every day when you wake up you have food to eat.”
But she said whenever she leaves, she always wants to return. When the kids asked why, she replied, “Because it’s my homeland.” And Lucy agreed. She goes back each fall to spend the winter in Kenya.