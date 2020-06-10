THOMAS – Retiring Snake River School District Superintendent David Kerns addressed the Bingham County Commissioners on Tuesday afternoon giving his final update regarding the completion of their sewer project.
Mark Kress will be taking over as the Snake River superintendent as of July 1, but Kerns will stay on board until Aug. 31 to help with the transition.
The need for the new sewer came to light when both the high school and the middle school septic systems failed and were requiring an external septic pumping company to remove the sewage so it would not cause any health issues. The school board explored all the options available to them, including replacing the septic system and buying some land to create a new septic drainage field, running and connecting sewer lines to the Blackfoot Wastewater Treatment Plant, and other deviations of the similar ideas.
Once the engineering firm secured by the district provided the best option and the total cost of construction, the board voted to go forward with the project and accepted the bid from a construction company. The company provided a time frame in which the construction would be completed, but ran past the deadline, ending in November 2019.
According to Kerns, since the completion of the project, the system has worked flawlessly. Because of this information in the local community near the school, people have made inquiries regarding connection to the system and joining in the Groveland Sewer District. The Groveland Sewer District has taken ownership of the lines and will be required to handle all of the maintenance, and will be who they need to contact regarding connections as well as the cost to do so.
Once the sewer update was completed, Commissioner Mark Bair asked Kerns about the district’s plans for the return to school this fall. Kerns responded that they will be returning to the classroom and will be able to maintain social distancing if need be, including in the cafeterias. However, his major concern was that of running the buses. Kerns stated that nearly 50 percent of the students travel by bus, and because of this, he was waiting on response from the public health district to make a ruling on the subject. Following the response, it was ruled that it would be possible to run the bus routes to deliver the students to school.
Kerns was then asked if it would be required to have the students wearing masks in which he responded with a resounding no. According to him, it is up to each of the districts to decide if it will be necessary to have the students wearing personal protective equipment while in the schools, and Snake River School District has opted to not require it. Instead, the school has invested grant money into thermometers and other forms of equipment to help prevent any spread of the coronavirus in the school system.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring recognized the district for its efforts with the school lunch program, including attempting to maintain social distancing at some of the drop spots. Kerns admitted that it has been a challenge, and because of it, they have swapped to more of drive-up form of their program to continue to enforce social distancing.