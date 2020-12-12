Area author Kirby Jonas will be introducing not just one but three new novels this year at his autograph party at Kesler’s Market.
Two of the three novels are set in Idaho. The first, “Savage Alliance,” is book six in his “Savage Law” series, and takes place in 1973 in Salmon. The second, “A Final Song for Grace,” is a futuristic book set in Pocatello in 2032, a fast-paced novel but by far Jonas’ largest work to date.
The third novel, “Canyon of the Haunted Shadows,” was co-authored by actor Clint Walker, famous for his role as Posey in “The Dirty Dozen,” and as Cheyenne Bodie in the television series “Cheyenne.”
Jonas’ son Clay will also appear at the autograph party, signing his five-book science fiction series, “Descendants of Light.”
The autograph party at Kesler’s Market will take place Saturday, Dec. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.