SHELLEY – The Shelley School District and it Board of Trustees have announced that the Student of the Month for December is senior Kolton Stacey.
Stacey has many glowing tributes from his teachers and some of them are included below:
Kolton is a 'RockStar'! He always goes 110 percent in all that he does! You can tell that he is intersted in really learning all that he is taught. He is also very kind and a great example to those around him. We are definitely lucky to have Kolton at Shelley High School. He is the Best!
Kolton is just a delight to have in class. He is a kind, caring young man who is always friendly, positive, and energetic. No matter what activity we are doing, he is always pushing himself as hard as he can be and never takes the easy way out. By him doing this, his example almost always lifts the other kids up to the point where they are giving their best to stay up with Kolton's efforts. He is constantly encouraging others to give their best and is a true leader in the classroom. I personally have never worked with a kid who has a stronger work ethic, and he makes my job as a teacher a lot easier. Additionally, Kolton is so much fun to kid around with and he can give it as well as he takes it. It will truly be a sad day for the Shelley High weights program this spring when Kolton graduates. I am positive he is headed for great things in his life and the sky is definitely the limit.
Kolton works hard and doesn't try to take the asy way out. He is not afraid of making mistakes and helps othes on the way. He surrounds himself with good people, and brings many along on his positive journey.
Kolton is always respectful, quick to laugh and engage with others, and adds a lot of fun to all his classes. I appreciate his hard work, intelligence, and creativity. I'm very lucky to have him as a student and know he has the mindset it takes to adapt and succeed in a challenging world.
Kolton is a wonderful young man! He has grown so much in character since his freshman year. He is polite and hard working in class. He treats othes in class kindly. He is dedicated to wrestling and being a leader to the younger, young men. Kolton is well rounded and confident without being conceited. It has been a pleasure to teach him.
Kolton is also a two time Idaho State Champion in wrestling and if that wasn't enough, he also has a runner up finish at that prestigious tournament. He may take the very few losses that he has suffered during his career, he learns from each one and it makes him a better wrestler. He shares what he know and that makes the Shelley wrestling team better and stronger. He will likely be one of the favorites in his weight division to capture the State Title again this year and with his drive, knowledge, and ability, he will likely be able to pull it off. He is the kind of young man that would trade all of his individual awards and accolades for a team championship, always putting the team ahead of himself. That is what will make him a special young man when he leaves Shelley High School to conquer the world. I would never put anything past Kolton as he ventures out into the world, He is that special kind of man that will never surprise anyone in what he is able to accomplish.