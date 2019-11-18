BLACKFOOT – Kory West, the 34-year-old man accused of hiding a video camera and recording activity in the bathroom of a Blackfoot home he was allowed to stay in, appeared before 7th District Judge Darren Simpson last week and pleaded guilty to one count of video voyeurism, one count of probation violation, and one count of burglary.
Simpson ordered a pre-sentence investigation, to include a psycho/sexual evaluation, and scheduled sentencing for Jan. 1, 2020.
The guilty pleas were part of a plea bargain with the state in which West agreed also to plead guilty to probation violation in another jurisdiction in exchange for the state dismissing three counts of video voyeurism and agreeing to concur with recommendations from the pre-sentence report and asking that West’s sentence run concurrently with the one for which he’s already on probation.
Judge Simpson denied a request from West’s public defender James Archibald to reduce his bail to half of the current amount — $75,000.
In other court business, Veronica Beatrice Reynoso, 33, Pocatello, pleaded innocent to trafficking methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Her pretrial conference was scheduled for Jan. 3 and sentencing for Jan. 28. A status conference on whether a plea agreement has been reached was scheduled for Dec. 6.
Jon Curtis May, 34, Burley, changed his innocent plea to burglary to guilty in a plea bargain that dismissed a charge of being principal to grand theft. A pre-sentence report was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 13. He was remanded to custody.
Michelle L. Montoya failed to appear for a hearing to revoke her release to pretrial services. Her public defender Manuel Murdoch said her release had already been revoked. A warrant was issued for her arrest.
Patrick Ellis Archuleta, 54, Salt Lake City, pleaded innocent before 7th District Judge Stevan Thompson to possession of methamphetamine. His pretrial conference was scheduled for Jan. 22 and jury trial for Feb. 14. He was continued free on bond.