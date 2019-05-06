ABERDEEN — One of the mainstays in the Aberdeen business community is also located in one of the first business buildings in town.
Krehbiel’s Sales and Service at 104 S. Main St., is a family-owned business that’s been around since 1972, when Terry Krehbiel — a co-owner along with wife Val — was still in high school and his father Clint ran the business with Terry helping out.
Terry bought the business himself in 1996, and now their daughter Karalee works there on a full-time basis herself. The Krehbiels make up three of the five people staffing the off-road vehicle business.
“Terry has the most impeccable reputation of anyone in the valley,” Val said. “He’s won awards for customer service. When you see ratings for the work we do, you will see what I mean.”
U.S. Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID), chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, named Krehbiel’s Sales & Service as the “Small Business of the Month” for November 2017, giving them recognition in the Congressional Record of the Senate.
“The Krehbiel family’s commitment to providing top-of-the-line service to their customers has helped shape Krehbiel’s Sales & Services into the successful enterprise that it is,” said Risch. “Having specialized in off-road recreational and utility vehicles since 1972, many Idahoans have made a special trip to Aberdeen simply because of the Krehbiels’ reputation for high quality service.”
Terry said Clint started the business in 1972 when it was a vacant buiilding, starting as a small motorcycle shop. They picked up Yamahas and Hodakas to get off the ground, then got some snowmobiles and got into servicing the machines. They got a Kawasaki franchise in 1975, and picked up Polaris ORVs in 1988.
“I graduated from Aberdeen High School, I was a mechanic, I did sales,” Krehbiel said. “It was just the two of us until the 1980s. I married Val, and shortly after that she started working on the books and helping in the store.”
The motorcycle market went soft in the 1980s, so Krehbiel’s sold hot tubs and satellite TVs in for a while until 1988, when they picked up Polaris ORV products. The business now has two full lines of Kawasaki and Polaris products.
“Business has been good,” Krehbiel said. “Some people when they’re young go to work moving pipes, things like that. I had my head in dirt bikes.”
Krehbiel said the store boasts 300 new units a year in sales, and Krehbiel’s reputation for quality has grown far and wide.
“We’re not just a small business any more,” he said. “We get sales all over southeast Idaho, all over the Northwest, southwest into Arizona. We have customers from Salmon, Soda Springs, Montpelier.”
Along with quality products, the store puts a high value on customer service.
“Customer service is our main deal, we want to keep the customer happy in the long run,” Krehbiel said. “We get enjoyment out of providing good customer service. Word of mouth is our biggest sales tool. If you have one unhappy customer, he will tell the first 10 people he sees that he’s unhappy, so we try to keep everybody happy and take care of customers.”
The business has been successful enough that it’s had to expand, adding room for storage through the years. They carry 50 Polaris side-by-sides at all times.
“We’ve got the better share of at least half a block, it’s a pretty big building,” Krehbiel added.