BLACKFOOT — Dave Krumenacker left Blackfoot a week ago to go on what he calls “my pilgrimage.”
Krumenacker, a captain with the Blackfoot Fire Department, is a military history buff. He has an entire room in his home filled with military gear. Like a lot of young boys, he played war as a child. It’s an interest that’s stayed with him to this day, to a major degree.
It helped that his father, Edward, was a soldier himself. It helped that his father served in the middle of D-Day, 75 years ago today.
Dave Krumenacker’s “pilgrimmage” consists of going to Normandy, France, for the first time. He’ll be thinking of his father a lot during his time in the place where the largest seaborne invasion in history took place on June 6, 1944. He’ll be seeing where a major turning point in the battle against German occupiers in France took place, helping to secure an Allied victory on the Western front during World War II.
”I want to be where he was,” Krumenacker said solemnly of his father. “The trip just fell into place. It came together real quick. It will definitely be emotional.”
Krumenacker was planning to be gone for 11 days, including six days at Omaha Beach. Before he left, he was hoping beyond hope to be able to spend the 75th anniversary of one of the bloodiest days in military history as close to where his father served as he could possibly get.
Edward Krumenacker was from Pennsylvania, where he joined the 4th Armored Division, 66th Field Artillery Battalion. He was shipped to England in December 1943. From there, the Army Rangers were looking to fill slots, and Edward Krumenacker filled one of them.
”Dad was recruited to the Rangers March 1944,” Krumenacker said. “He trained as a radio man with HQ Company, 5th Ranger Battalion.”
His group left for D-Day from Weymouth Harbour and were on ships starting June 1.
Everything was hush-hush for D-Day.
”There were a lot of practice exercises,” Krumenacker said. “They trained in a live fire event.”
The Navy’s objective was to soften up the enemy with shelling so the infantry could go in, but in training, miscommunication resulted in the Navy firing an hour too soon, Krumenacker said, and 400-500 people were killed just in training that his father was involved with.
There was Exercise Tiger, the code name for one in a series of large-scale rehearsals for the invasion of Normandy, which took place in April 1944 on Slapton Sands in Devon.
There, coordination and communication problems resulted in friendly fire deaths during the exercise, and an Allied convoy positioning itself for the landing was attacked by E-boats of Nazi Germany‘s Kriegsmarine, resulting in the deaths of at least 749 American servicemen.
And then there was D-Day itself.
”Omaha Beach was definitely the worst place to be on D-Day,” Krumenacker said.
He said his father could remember laying on the beach, looking at the sky, when an enemy shell blew out the ACL of his knee.
”His radio probably saved his life,” Krumenacker said.
Edward laid there 2-3 days before he was evacuated, and it was six months before he rejoined his unit.
”Dad never sat down and talked to us about his experiences in the war,” Krumenacker said. “He’d start crying.”
In his time in Blackfoot, Edward Krumenacker worked at small engine repair and sold night crawlers. He died in 1995 from emphysema.
”Right before he died, he told us more about the war,” Krumenacker said. “But it was never enough.”
Krumenacker can remember his father hobbling around as a result of his war wound. He suspects his father suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Krumenacker said he wished he was closer to his father in his own formative years, indicating there was a distance he brought about himself, and he regrets that today. That’s what makes the trip to Normandy, to be where his father was, so important.
”It’s a way of making it up to him,” he said.