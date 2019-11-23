POCATELLO — The Kuna Kavemen are the new 4A state football champions, defeating the Blackfoot Broncos 49-35 in a hard-fought championship on both sides at Holt Arena Saturday night.
Blackfoot got the ball first, starting at its own 24. Bronco quarterback Craig Young immediately passed to Reece Robinson, taking it 76 yards for a touchdown on the very first play. The extra point kick was good, giving Blackfoot a 7-0 lead 19 seconds into the game.
Kuna’s offense was forced to punt on fourth and 2, but then the Kavemen defense forced a fourth and 12 with Blackfoot driving down as far as Kuna’s 34. But Blackfoot went for it and Young converted with a 36-yard TD pass to Reece Robinson. The Young-to-Robinson passing combination was on fire. The extra point kick was wide left, making it 13-0 Blackfoot.
Kuna came back with a 1-yard TD run from Colton Teeter with just over three minutes left in the first quarter. The extra point kick was good, making it 13-7 Blackfoot.
The Kavemen went for a surprise onside kick and recovered at the Blackfoot 46. Kuna had a fourth down and 9 in Bronco territory, went for it and picked up a first down. Kuna faced a fourth and goal for at the Blackfoot 13 to end the first quarter 13-7, and then Kuna scored on a jump ball pass from Sean Austin to Tyler Brown in the end zone, with the PAT kick making it 14-13 Kuna.
Brayden Wright scored on a 19-yard pass from Young, the Broncos went for two, and the conversion pass to freshman Devote Adams was good, putting Blackfoot on top 21-14, Blackfoot back in the lead with over seven minutes left in the first half.
Kuna then scored on a 52-yard pass to Mason Leatham from Austin, tying it at 21-21 with 6:13 to go in the half.
Kuna scored on another jump ball pass to Brown in the end zone from five yards out, and the extra point was good with 1:57 to go in the first half, making it 28-21 Kavemen.
Edwards punched it in from two yards out with three seconds to go, the kick was good and the Kavemen were up 35-21 at halftime.
Edwards scored again in the third quarter on a 2-yard run and with 3:24 left in the third quarter it was 42-21 Kavemen.
The Broncos came storming back. Isaiah Thomas scored on a 15-yard pass from Young for a much-needed Blackfoot score before the end of the third quarter, narrowing the Kuna lead to 42-28 with the extra point kick.
Reece Robinson fought for a 13-yard TD pass with second and third effort, and with 5:25 left in regulation it was a one-score game, 42-35 Kuna.
Kuna followed with big gains on the ground, with Edwards scoring the last touchdown up the right side on a 15-yard scoring run with 2:53 on the clock.
Kuna’s Ty Cobb intercepted a tipped Young pass with 2:40 to go at the Blackfoot 40 to effectively seal the win for the Kavemen.