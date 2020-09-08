BLACKFOOT — A very sudden and very unusual storm with wind gusts approaching hurricane force slammed through Blackfoot and other areas in Bingham County late Labor Day Monday afternoon, bringing downed trees, power outages affecting customer numbers in the thousands, and property damage.
The power outage affected schools and businesses. Blackfoot and Snake River school districts, Sho-Ban schools, and local charter schools called off classes due to the outage. Idaho Power crews were still working to restore power in many locations at press time Tuesday.
Large employers in the area had to send their employees home after hearing that it may not be until late Tuesday evening before power was fully restored.
“We are continuing our restoration work on widespread outages in eastern Idaho caused by the high winds (Monday) night,” said Brad Bowlin, an Idaho Power spokesman. “Estimated restoration times are being provided once a crew is onsite, but customers should be prepared to possibly be out until (Wednesday). We are encouraging customers who haven’t yet reported their outage to please do so by emailing outageSP@idahopower.com and providing their name, address including city, phone number and any outage details. Customers can get tips for dealing with an extended outage at idahopower.com/outagetips. Your help in providing this information to the public is greatly appreciated.”
Labor Day brought comfortable weather conditions for the next-to-last day of the Eastern Idaho State Fair with sunny skies and temperatures around the mid-80s.
But dark clouds started rolling in around 4 p.m., temperatures dropped quickly, relentless wind gusts swept through the area followed by heavy rain with periods of snow and slush.
Strong wind gusts continued overnight and into Tuesday.
With perhaps the largest crowd of the COVID-limited 2020 state fair going to the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, the storm even ripped off the roof of a barn in use for the fair.
On Monday evening, fair manager Brandon Bird said the community was fortunate that the crowd was considerably smaller than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A strong gust tore off the roof of the beef barn at the fairgrounds, where cattle were in pens for judging, at about 4:30 p.m. Bird said no people or animals were injured.
“One of the blessings that came with fewer people on the grounds last night was when we got the winds it made for nobody getting hurt,” Bird said.
Bird said a race horse barn also sustained damage, and limbs were torn off trees throughout the fairgrounds.
“We’ve secured everything out there for now. It will function just fine,” Bird said, adding Tuesday was the final day of the 4-H sale.
The arrival of cold air following record heat a couple of days earlier contributed to several wind gusts of 55 mph to 65 mph in the Pocatello area, said National Weather Service meteorologist John Keyes. The strongest recorded gust was 77 mph at the Idaho National Laboratory.
Idaho Power issued a statement asking for the public’s patience, noting that the company was continuing to work on hundreds of outages, especially in Eastern Idaho. Crews worked through the night restoring power to thousands of customers and were replaced by fresh crews, according to the press release.
Idaho Power warned the public to assume that downed lines have energy running through them and to avoid them.
“The sustained winds from last night’s storms caused widespread damage from downed trees and poles,” Dave Spillett, Idaho Power’s regional customer relations manager in Pocatello, said in the press release. “Some of the outages have been large, impacting lots of customers, but many have been smaller outages affecting just a few customers each, mainly due to trees or other objects in power lines.”
Keyes said Burley, Rupert, American Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot and Idaho Falls all sustained heavy damage from the storm, including fallen trees and power lines and damage to buildings.
“For a September wind event, this is quite unusual,” Keyes said. “In general we have very few widespread, strong northeast wind events.”
Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot was hit hard by downed trees, mostly on the north side of the cemetery. City crews were out Tuesday starting to clean things up in an effort that could last at least a couple of weeks. One tree pulled up not just dirt and roots but part of the asphalt as well.
Many people could be seen throughout Blackfoot filling gas containers as the community pitched in with chain saws to clean up the damage.
One of the oldest trees in Blackfoot at 152 S. Adams blew down, barely missing the house.