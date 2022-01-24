SHELLEY – Concern over a lack of substitute teachers and being able to fill the vacancies was discussed at the January meeting of the Shelley School Board.
It was mentioned that everyone needed to help by stepping in if at all possible to fill those voids and keep the schools open. It was stated that the principals and other administration are already working to keep the classes open at every opportunity and the overall effort should be that everyone step up to fill in if need be.
It was also stated that the best thing for Shelley is to keep the schools open, so the district has an obligation to do so if possible.
There was discussion on some of the projects that had been proposed to be worked with the bond money that was passed and received during 2021. There are several that are already underway and work will continue as possible.
There was also some discussion on a flyer for voters regarding the upcoming election for the supplemental levy. The flyer is available on the school district’s website and at the district office.
A proposal has been received from Westmark Credit Union to be a partner with the school district on some marketing projects for the next 20 years. The amount of the pledge is for $500,000 and will include the marketing and branding of projects in the district including decals on the gym floor at the high school, expansion and improvement of seating on the visitors’ side of the football stadium, signage on the scoreboards at all of the athletic fields, right of first refusal if other offers come in, signage on the marquee boards at the school. The board accepted the proposal by a 5-0 vote.
Recognition of students and employees was at the top of the order of items on the agenda and was led off by the announcement of the employee of the month, Maryanne Frost. Principal Burke Davis said she is a very unique individual.
“There is not a single student or fellow employee that doesn’t think highly of Mrs. Frost,” Davis said. “Her kindness and willingness to work with every student on any problem sets her apart from the rest of the world. She is helpful, friendly and works hard and does so many things that are above and beyond the call of duty. There are those who have commented that she is the reason they even come to school. Mrs. Frost definitely makes Shelley High School what it is today.”
The student of the month, also presented by Davis, is Abby Nelson. Abby was called out of practice for an upcoming performance at the high school to receive this honor and it is one that is richly deserved.
“Abby is one of those kind individuals who always has a helping hand out for anyone in need,” Davis said. “No problem is too small or too big for Abby to not want to help solve whatever might be bothering a fellow student. Abby is involved in so many things you can’t just stop and name them all, but she has a love and passion for performing and is very involved in the Drama Club and as many performances as she can be.”
Presentation of the school calendar for 2022-23 was presented and accepted by a 5-0 vote of the board.
There was discussion regarding the Kindergarten/Alternative High School project and how it is being accomplished, as well as a board policy review and review of the current COVID-19 plan.
Discussion on a bus purchase was presented and approved.