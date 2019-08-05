BLACKFOOT — Jensen Grove was a busy place Sunday afternoon thanks to the Eastern Idaho Military Family Appreciation Day.
The annual event is a combined effort with the 148th Field Artillery Battalion and the Idaho National Guard Family Program with the 660th Reserve Unit from Pocatello there as well.
Bev McLendon, one of the coordinators of the event, said the original count of those attending was 1,648, based on the head count from each unit involved.
“Every year, Family Programs teams with units or an outside entity to put on this event,” McLendon said. “This is for all military and their families and veterans from the east Idaho region. It’s meant to show appreciation for the services, support for the military and spouses. It’s also a way for ones still serving to interact with those from the past that served before them.”
McLendon said the turnout at this year’s event surpassed any other years.
“This was a huge success,” she said. “What made it so large was that we had it on a drill weekend, so every service member was able to attend. Pocatello and Idaho Falls combined all their family days into this big one, and it made it a huge success.”
Hamburgers and hot dogs were grilled and served along with other food items. There was plenty to offer as far as activities, such as games and bounce houses as well as a large inflatable slide.