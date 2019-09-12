BLACKFOOT — Over 247,000 people experienced the food, entertainment and fun grandstand events of the 2019 Eastern Idaho State Fair, according to a news release from I.E. Productions, the marketing firm for the fair.
“Continuing the tradition of breaking records, the Eastern Idaho State Fair is proud to announce the completion of another banner year for the longest running community event in southeast Idaho,” the news release said. “People from all over traveled far and wide to enjoy the Eastern Idaho State Fair and they enjoyed amazing weather while on the fairgrounds. In fact, five of the nine days had average temps over 90 degrees.”
I.E. cited the food, free acts and a variety of thrilling grandstand events available at the fair for the large attendance.
“Every year, the Eastern Idaho State Fair has a goal to bring in the best grandstand entertainment possible. This year, numerous ticket-sale records were smashed as people flocked to see big names take over Blackfoot,” the news release said.
Country music star Brett Young kicked off the fair on the opening Friday and was the best selling country concert of all time at the EISF with over 7,000 people turning out for his show.
Always wanting to keep their rock fans happy, the EISF team went after a big name in rock music and landed The Offspring to entertain the fans on Sept. 5. with over 5,000 people coming out for that show.
The big events for the last two nights of the fair were completely sold out. On Sept. 6, comedian Gabriel Iglesias performed in front of over 7,000 people, and on the closing night Sept. 7, the September Slam Demolition Derby was in front of a sellout crowd as well.
For the eighth year in a row, concessionaires competed in the Fairest of Them All food contests, allowing food vendors to introduce new items to their menu each year. This year’s winner of the Fairest of Them All-Entrée award went to the Smoked Salmon Bagel from CR Fish & Things. The winner of the Sweetest of Them All was the Ice Cream Baked Potato from Mama & Papa Leo’s. Best New Fair Food-Sweets went to Creamy Creations for their Birthday Bash Cake & Shake and Mexican Crazy Corn took the honors of Best New Fair Food-Entrée with Mexican Crazy Corn Nachos. The People’s Choice award was given to Outlaw Catering for the Bullseye Burger.
“Combine the beautiful weather we had all week with the dedication of thousands of people and 2019 was an incredibly successful year,” said Fair Manager Brandon Bird. “I hope everyone from the exhibitors to concessionaires, sponsors to employees and especially those who attended this year’s event were able to Taste the Fun while making memories at the Fair. We are so grateful to be able to continue this 117-year tradition in this community.”
People can follow the fair on Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, and Instagram for highlights from the 2019 EISF. The EISF also invites the public to share their own experiences and photos from the fair.
As cleanup of the 2019 fair continues, plans are already well underway for 2020 with the next fair scheduled Sept. 4-12.