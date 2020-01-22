“Bad Boys For Life” may be the third movie in the “Bad Boys” franchise, but it was almost as if it were a new show altogether.
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are reprising their roles as Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett nearly 25 years after the second of the trio of movies had been released.
This film picks up right where the first left off, with the usual high speed car chases, gun battles and the odd assortment of jokes that always accompany a “buddy movie.”
This movie was very entertaining and the ending scene almost makes it a guarantee that there will be a fourth in the not-too-distant future.
This film bridges the gap between the second installment and third installment by showing you just how much had transpired in the lives of Lowry and Burnett as both were decidedly older and were now the veterans on the police force and still trying to just get the job done, albeit in old school ways.
Lowry is still the playboy cop, while Burnett is married and the opening sequence shows Burnett welcoming in a new grandchild and the impending wedding between his daughter and her Marine boyfriend.
Lowry still has his eye out for the next fling that he will have and is always looking at the passing ladies. In that respect, nothing has changed.
The plot thickens as a drug queen escapes from prison and begins a very ambitious “payback” to everyone who had a hand in putting her in prison and destroying her life from some 25 years before.
The key to the whole payback lies in the hands of her only son, who as the film plays out, was fathered by Lowry in his early days as a cop when he was sent deep into cover to infiltrate the drug cartel.
To mix things up, the drug queen is also a witch with contacts into the deep, dark waters of the occult.
As you might expect, Lowry and Burnett travel to Mexico to seek out the cartel leader and her son and put an end to the whole payback thing.
What you also might expect, a group of current police force members named AMMO follow them and of course the leader is another of Lowry’s past loves and you can feel the electricity between them the entire time that they are working together.
The captain, played by Joe Pantoliano, is killed and the AMMO leader played by Vanessa Hudgens is named as the new captain as the movie comes to an end, setting up a likely Bad Boys 4 down the road.
Hudgens played the part flawlessly and the Bad Boys, well, they were what we went to the show to see, the Bad Boys.
Overall, the film was well done and gave the audience exactly what they expected and wanted and on a scale of 1-5, rates a solid 4.8 . From the box office receipts of over $65 million on its opening weekend, it appears to be a hit with everyone.
It’s definitely worth watching, especially if you were a fan of the first two shows in the franchise. It will not disappoint.
Currently showing at the Blackfoot Movie Mill and for show times and seating, please look up the website at www.royaltheaters.com .