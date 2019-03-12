BLACKFOOT — Serious readers at I.T. Stoddard Elementary School got their rewards at the school’s gym by engaging in a dodgeball matchup with law enforcement officers from the Blackfoot Police Department and Bingham County Tuesday afternoon.
Accelerated readers who reached their reading goal were able to participate in the fun battle.
Organizers from the school said this is the second year they’ve done this event at the school, and it provides a good incentive to get students to read.
Similar events are scheduled today at 12:45 p.m. at Wapello Elementary and Thursday at Ridge Crest Elementary at 12:35 p.m.