The movie ‘The Informer’, slated for release on March 22, is a British action crime thriller based upon the novel “Three Seconds” by Roslund Hellstrom.
The film adaptation is directed by Andrea Di Stefano and stars Rosamund Pike and Clive Owen among others.
The plot surrounds Pete Koslow, a reformed criminal and former special operations soldier who is working undercover for crooked FBI handlers to infiltrate the Polish mob’s drug trade in New York. In his final step toward freedom, Koslow must return to the one place he has fought so hard to leave, Bale Hill Prison, where his mission becomes a race against time when a drug deal goes wrong and threatens to identify him as a mole.
This seems like it is a standard shoot-em-up drug deal gone bad type of movie, but the performances by Pike and Owen may make this film a memorable one.
In this day and age, how can you pass by another movie about inner city drugs and the trade wars that take place? Not when Pike and Owen are involved. Pike has become a much better actress over the past several years and is definitely on the list of top 10 beauties when it comes to films. Owen gives his standard fare tough guy routine and he is always on the edge of cracking through into a top 10 leading man type and this movie will be more of the same.
It probably won’t make any Oscar nominated lists, but it is worth a look and could be a good night out when you don’t have anything else to do.
There are rumors that the film may not make its scheduled Friday release in the United States, so watch for it at your local theaters because it could be one of those movies that is here one day and gone the next and it would be a shame to miss it in the theater.