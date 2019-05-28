BLACKFOOT — Shilling is a name that is known in Blackfoot, but few people know much about Watson Newton Shilling. He lived an adventurous life creating history whereever he went and loved the wild, woolly West.
When the Civil War broke out, Shilling had enlisted in Captain Dennison’s Company M First Regiment of the Michigan Calvary and served under General Custer. Shilling was made a prisoner of war at Gettysburg and was incarcerated at Libby Prison and Belle Isle at Richmond,’Virginia. After the close of the war, all Michigan regiments of Custer’s famous old brigade went to the Rocky Mountains to help the regular Army with the Indian problem.
However, Shilling had been honorably discharged. His record of service as a Michigan Volunteer was 1861 — 1865.
It was one year later, 1866, he became a messenger in an office of the Western Union Telegraph Co., to learn telegraphy and soon became an expert. Once again, expertise of telegraphy named him national news reporting to the country the news driving of the golden spike at Promontory Point, Utah. He was employed by Western Union and sat at a little table beside the tracks to keep abreast of the progress of the railroad trains. Shilling was chosen as the single operator to preside over the instrument at Promontory Point and the wires over the country and were cleared for his message that told of the Union and Central Pacific railroad in the first Transcontinental Railway in North America.
When Shilling released the word that the two trains had met, steam whistles blew in San Francisco harbor and the same time bells chimed at St. Trinity Church in New York City. Once again Watson N. Shilling became a national figure.
Watson N. Shilling was born near Massillon, Stark County, Ohio, in 1840. When he was 20 years old, he was living with the O.A. Frany family as a farm hand in Wayne County, Ohio.
He served 10 years as the U.S. Agent at Ross Fork Indian Agency. He was a trader, licensed by the government on the Fort Hall Reservation, 1874-1885. He was fair to the Indians and they could buy on credit and then pay with money or fur.
He was instrumental in securing the definite authority for the railroad to cross the reservation late in 1878. In the “History of the Northern Railway” it states, “Arrangements were made to send Watson N . Shilling a prominent and trusted resident of Fort Hall, to Washington to negotiate the “right of way.” Through the offices of Attorney General Joseph K. McCammon, Shilling obtained the desired authorization which was eventually ratified by Congress. Shilling’s reward was a six-month expense account and a contract to supply ties for that area.
He was an early Bingham County homesteader and received a patent on his land in 1882 from the United States government. He was one of three men that chose the site for the future city of Blackfoot. He erected the first home in Blackfoot in 1882, located at 7 South Shilling.
He gave a lot of land to Blackfoot; some of which holds the Sixth Grade School — formerly Shilling Sixth Grade; and some of the Shilling plat and land at the State Hospital South. Shilling Addition became part of Blackfoot, July 6, 1891.
Throughout Shilling’s life he served in the following:
- Elected delegate from Idaho to the Republican National Convention in Chicago in 1884.
- Rupert — Postmaster, 5 years until 1914
- Malad — Telegraph operator
- Ogden — Mercantile business and banking business and served on the city council.
- Superintendent of Public Schools
- Laid a cornerstone in a city and county building inscribed “Laid by the Masonic Fraternity. W.N. Shilling Grand Master July 25, A.D. 1892” Shilling began the ceremonies.
- Albion State Normal School — Board of Trustees.
Information: The Masonic Archives, Military record, Bingham County Historical Society and Ancestry.com.
Shilling married Angelina “Angie” Harrison, December 16, 1871, at Malad, Idaho. They had seven children. Angie died June 30, 1912. Her remains were laid to rest beside those of her daughter Mrs. Angel in the cemetery at Hailey, Idaho.
A closure for Watson N. Shilling: From the PORTLAND OREGONIAN newspaper, a reporter interviewed Shilling and wrote the following about him in 1923.
“Today that operator, little bit more round, considerable grayer, but with eyes that flash as brightly as they did in that Western Union station nearly a half a century ago, sits pleasantly among his friends and memories at the Old Peoples’ Home at thirty-third and Sandy.
“For W.N. Shilling has had an eventful life grown up, literally, with the western country, and now that his eighty-third milestone is passed he can smile with genuine pleasure the thoughts of the experiences that were his, dating as far back as the time when he cast his first presidential vote for Abraham Lincoln.”
He passed away, Aug. 4, 1923, at the home of his daughter shortly after the article about him appeared in the newspaper. He was buried at Hailey, Blaine County, Idaho.
NOTES:: The celebration for the Transcontinental Railroad is held every year, May 10, despite the weather at Promontory, Utah.
President Abraham Lincoln supported the linking of the continent by rail and establishing the telegraph lines and encouraged the government to pass the Railroad Act of 1862. The act helped to create the Union Pacific Railroad which joined with the Central Pacific on May 10,1869, which joined with the Central Pacific on May 10, 1869.