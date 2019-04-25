ABERDEEN — Why did God make sun, moon, and stars? Genesis, chapter one tells us that they are created “for signs and for seasons, for days and for years” (verse 14). “Whoa!” we say, “Is that all? There are huge reasons beyond the calendar for sun and moon to exist!”
And of course the reaction is correct. The heavenly bodies do have uncountable functions in the universe, functions that this simple statement of Moses leaves out. But the very simplicity of the statement tells us a lot about the Bible.
The Bible writers claim throughout to write the very Word of God, the truth: “The words of the Lord are pure words, like silver refined in a furnace on the ground, purified seven times (in other words, utterly pure)” (Psalm 12:6). Read through the Bible and you will find hundreds of places where the writer or speaker is claiming to present the word of God. But this can be (and has been) misunderstood. Because the Bible writers claim to be telling 100 percent truth, many readers think, “If it’s not in the Bible, it’s not so”.
But that is impossible and it is not what the Bible claims. A book that told us everything about everything would be as big as the whole world! Let us listen to the Bible itself to tell us what its aim, scope and subject is: “The sacred writings are able to make you wise for salvation through faith in Christ Jesus,” Paul told Timothy (II Timothy 3:15). The Bible is utterly true and reliable in telling us all we need to know about how to know God and serve Him. All that it states about any subject is accurate and truthful, but the matters which the writers choose to speak about are the most important matters, the restoration of the world and the human race to their Creator.
This means also that the Bible writers use the language of normal appearance that everyone can understand. They speak of the sun “rising” instead of the rotation of the earth, and so on. In this way, God’s message about our daily lives can be understood by all, and can be translated into almost any language on earth. It also explains Genesis 1:14: the heavenly bodies DO mark the rhythm of our lives, though they also do more. This rhythm will take up our attention later.