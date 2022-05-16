THOMAS — On May 11, Snake River High School presented its annual Senior Scholarship night and honored their Distinguished Alumni Award to Lee Griffiths, a graduate of the Snake River Class of 1976.
Griffiths has since become a very accomplished engraver, winning a number of national and international awards over the years. Before the fame and awards found him, Griffiths was a local farmer, working the soil and raising a family in the Snake River area for some 48 years, the last 25 years or so working on his true love, engraving.
Griffiths is mostly self-taught as an engraver, working on getting the lines exactly right, the designs perfect on each and every piece that he worked on.
He speaks fondly of his years at Snake River High School and of the path that life has taken him since he graduated all those years ago.
“This was a great place to go to school,” Griffiths said. “The teachers cared about the students and the students cared about each other.”
As the recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award for this year, Griffiths feels very honored.
“Snake River High School does a really good job of bringing back distinguished alumni to the school and honoring them,” Griffiths said. “I am humbled by the honor and to be grouped with all of the other distinguished alumni.”
Griffiths considers himself to have been a decent student who built a lot of relationships while in school with the teachers and fellow students. He mentioned the good people who work and teach at the school. Everything done is about the students. Everything is done for and about the students.
“I have been on this journey with my family and they have all shared in the ups and downs along the way,” Griffiths said. “I couldn’t have done any of this without the support of my family, my wife and kids. We were able to raise a fine family while we lived here and I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”
Over the years, he has worked on a lot of different types of engraving, including pistols, knives, rifles and many other items. The awards won are but a small measure of the success that has been achieved by Griffiths.
It all started back in 1997 when some of his neighbors, fellow farmers, who wandered in and asked whether he could embellish some knives they were making. Intrigued, he accepted the challenge and so began the love with engraving. He had always had a love for art and it had always been a hobby and a dream, but now it had become reality and he began the search for someone to help him learn the trade.
He learned of an engraver by the name of Daniel Paul and he dropped in for a visit. Paul used nothing but a hammer and burin. He wasn’t much for talking, but did allow Lee to watch. He would watch and then go home and try to copy what he had seen.
Lee’s first tools were pretty crude. He made a hammer from a chunk of steel that he found and thinned down a broken hammer handle. He basically built his own tools and worked with them until they created the desired effect.
Griffiths basically had to teach himself after his mentor passed away and he learned of a group named Firearms Engravers Guild of America. This group became his second mentor and he began to create his own art. He would work early in the morning until he had to go out and work the fields. After finishing up for the day and eating dinner, he would work some more and before long, he felt he was ready to enter some of his work into a show.
The rest, as they say, is history.