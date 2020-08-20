This week, the multiple film package will be the fourth and fifth movies in the Jason Bourne series showing at the BlackfootMovie Mill and really helps to bring to a close the story of the "assassination agent" that was Jason Bourne and his move back to reality in the real world as a common citizen who must now live through the memories and recurring nightmares of who and what he once was.
Starring Matt Damon as the title character and usually filled with a cast of thousands as the saying goes, the Bourne films are definitely a high action film with drama and a sense of what might actually be in the world we live in today.
There is no doubt, things that occur in this world on a day in and day out basis could easily be the reality of the situations that occur on a daily basis that the common man or woman will never know about or even really want to know about.
With all of the stealth that our governments work under and the meetings and negotiations that go on, practically every day, this could all be true, or it could just be conspiracy and made up by an over thinking writer in some dark little office in the corner of an apartment building somewhere in New York City. We will never know.
"Bourne Legacy" does not have titular character, Jason Bourne. Rather, it deals with the character Aaron Cross (Jeremy Renner) tracking and the tail end of the two programs Blackbriar and Treadstone.
His revelations, however, are leading the FBI and the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence to investigate those involved. Retired Air Force Col. Eric Byer (Edward Norton), who is responsible for overseeing the Beta program from which the CIA's Treadstone and Blackbriar were developed, decides to end Outcome and kill its agents. Cross manages to survive several attempts on his life and seeks a way to get more chemicals, as his supply runs out.
Cross enters the movie as an operative sent into Alaska to eliminate an operative in a remote cabin location. He eventually comes upon Dr. Marta Shearing (Rachel Weisz), his last link to gain more chemicals. He discovers she has no pills but his physical enhancements can be "viraled-out" and can become genetically permanent, so he would no longer need physical chemicals.
He, in turn, reveals to her that without the help of the mental chem enhancements, he possesses a well-below average IQ. To avoid this mental regression, and the operatives hunting them, the two travel to a factory in Manila and with Shearing's help, Cross initiates and survives the potentially fatal process of viraling-out of his dependency on the remaining mental-enhancing pills. They evade the Manila police and an operative from the new LARX program, and successfully escape from the Philippines on a junk ship.
The interaction of these two characters along with help from Jason Bourne will eventually lead us to the next and final film in the franchise, "Jason Bourne."
The film, released in 2016, basically concludes everything and ties it all together with Nicky Parsons re-emerging as a primary character and she is played by Julia Stiles. Stiles and Damon work together well and she eventually lets Bourne in on the secret that the whole operation was originally designed by his own father. That leads to subplots and more action.
There is a subplot involving Operation Iron Hand, a surveillance program that will have secret access to a giant social media service called Deep Dream. In the past the CIA and Deep Dream have had a contract to work together, but Aaron Kalloor (Riz Ahmed), its founder and CEO, wants to end this cooperation. When Dewey refuses to allow any such change, Kalloor plans to reveal his relationship with the CIA and its plans to violate the privacy expectations of Deep Dream's millions of users. Dewey plans to assassinate Kalloor before his planned revelations.
Anyway, the two films will be showing beginning today and will be packaged as a double feature on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 26 and 27, for one low price.
These are very entertaining, fast moving films that you will enjoy, especially if you have liked the first three films which were showing on Aug. 19 and 20.