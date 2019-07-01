FIRTH — Firth High School teacher Stewart Portela has retired. He submitted his resignation to the school board trustees during their June meeting.
Portela has taught school for 36 years — the first six years in Malad, the last 30 in Firth.
“Stewart is a legend,” Firth Superintendent Sid Tubbs said.
In his 30 years teaching at FHS, Portela has taught dual credit biology, chemistry, dual credit physiology, health, weight training, and military history.
“I believe Firth High has turned out more health care professionals per capita than most Idaho schools,” he said. “Firth has a great history of graduates becoming doctors, nurses, therapists, EMTs, etc.”
Portela has also been the head coach or assistant coach for cross country, football, basketball, and track.
“I am very proud to have been a part of 30 state championship teams in Firth as a coach,” he said. “We have been blessed here to have quality, hard-working kids.”
Portela has coached or been the assistant coach for teams that won 14 state track titles and 15 cross country titles (11 boys’ and four girls’ titles). Four of those cross country titles were earned when he was the head coach at Malad. He was also an assistant basketball coach for one of the state titles earned at Firth.
What has he tried to pass on to his students and the community?
“A passion for integrity and excellence,” he said.
Firth High Principal Keith Drake said, “Besides the numerous coaching accolades in the 30-plus years of coaching, he has left a legacy of students who love science and have chosen that path in their career choice. I’m glad to be a friend and co-science teacher to coach Portela. He made me a better person, dad and coach.”
Former FHS teacher Janice Anthony said, “Stewart will be missed. He was an excellent teacher striving to prepare our students for their future needs. He challenged them.”
Portela served himself in the Vietnam War and spoke at the unveiling of the statue at Patriot Field in Blackfoot. How did he get interested in military history?
“It always seemed to be a great desire for me to study,” Portela said. “The first book I ever read was ‘Great American Fighter Pilots of WWII.’ I was hooked.”
Portela, with the help of Firth High School students, have lined the walls leading to the high school library with photos of veterans and active duty military personnel who have a connection to Firth. He is also the driving force behind the Veterans’ Day ceremony at the high school each year. Hundreds of veterans have been honored.
The books he has written include: “Heroes Among Us,” Steps in the Sand,” “Welcome Home,” “Legends of the Fall,” “The Battle of Gettysburg,” “Gettysburg Close Up,” and “Civil War Chronicles.” The book, “The Battle of Gettysburg,” can be purchased at the museum on the Gettysburg Battlefield.
Portela will lead a group of 30 adults in September to visit Washington, D.C., and Gettysburg.