I put out a Facebook call Monday for some funny experiences from April Fools’ pranks. It didn’t get any responses.
Maybe that’s because too many people aren’t in much of a laughing mood for pranks after what’s been coming out of the Idaho Legislature recently. We’ve seen some pranks there, and they aren’t funny.
For one, it’s been sideboard bills to change the real intent of Proposition 2, the Medicaid expansion initiative which received over 60 percent approval from the state’s voters in the November election.
Bingham County Republican Reps. Neil Anderson and Julianne Young voted on opposite sides of a major sideboard bill recently. Both legislators were given a chance by the Bingham County Chronicle last week to explain their votes. Anderson voted against the sideboard, expressing concerns that it went against the intent of voters. He gave a very valid and reasoned explanation for his vote.
Young’s response hasn’t been offered here yet because we haven’t received one, and that’s both disappointing and troubling. Bingham County residents want to know why their representatives vote a particular way, and when no explanation is given, transparency suffers. Who is she answering to?
Perhaps it’s because of Proposition 2 in part that legislators saw fit to pass Senate Bill 1159 and House Bill 296, dealing with the general public’s ability to put initiatives on the statewide election ballot.
The initiatives process is not a major concern in Idaho, so why make it a concern now? Everyone — especially those who made the effort to raise the number of signatures needed to put Prop 2 on the ballot and who then voted by a near-supermajority margin to approve it, as is — needs to be asking that question now.
This initiatives measure is no joking matter, even though it seems like an April Fools’ gag. “Gag” is the ironically correct word to use here, because that’s effectively what the Legislature is trying to do by passing the bills on initiatives.
An attempt to override the will of the majority of voters on Prop 2 was already seen earlier this year, and it was shot down in the courts. It appears another strategy has been used and is close to succeeding.
One way to stop that strategy now would be to call Gov. Brad Little and encourage him to veto these efforts, by calling his office at (208) 334-2100 or emailing governor@gov.idaho.gov.
If people are serious about upholding the public’s right to seek laws and go through the proper channels in order to get them on the ballot, they will urge Little’s veto.
This is part of a disturbing trend in local and state lawmaking. The trend needs to stop now.